By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

Is your hair falling out, have you developed patches on your head some with well compacted hair, others with some hair and some with completely no hair, it is time to think solutions.

May be it is a receding hair line, a bald head that is developing beginning from any where on your head and spreading out to the other parts, it can all be toubling.

There is no need to lose your mind or get stressed by these challenges according Dr. Muhumuza Ronald of Elite Skin Clinic Kireka.

“ Booking a session with a professional dermatologist to assess the damage your hair has undergone and come up with a workable solution like a scalp micro pigmentation procedure is one of the ways your hair problems can be solved” he says.

What is Micro pigmentation?

Scalp Micro pigmentation is the use of what would be a ‘hair tattoo’ to create an illusion of well trimmed healthy young hair on the head.

“ It is done through depositing hypoallergenic mineral pigments into the dermal layer of the skin by a specialist in this field using a unique niddle specifically designed for this purpose of depositing pigment on the scalp” Dr. Muhumuza says.

What are the benefits of Scalp Micro pigmentation?

First of all people need to know that it is a non surgical and non invasive procedure and for emphasis is open to both women and men.

The procedure is quick and gives visible results in a couple of hours. Dr. Muhumuza says it is also affordable in terms of cost compared to the other available options.

Scalp micro pigmentation is safe and effective in that risks are minimal when carrying it out and after yet it does offer a perfect illusion of a proper balanced hairline and growth.

Who needs scalp micro pigmentation?

All people having issues with hair loss, patchy hair, a receding hairline, thinning hair, partial or full baldness, hair which is uneven and related challenges with hair are eligible for scalp micro pigmentation.

“This is because it creates an illusion (improves) hair density and does cover areas with hair loss.”

However all those intending to have scalp micro pigmentation should have attained the official adulthood or ‘majority’ age which is at least 18 years as per the laws of the country because they legally need to consent to it like any medical or cosmetic procedure.

What could go wrong?

While the procedure is generally safe for almost all people in stable health conditions, if unprofessionally done, the results according to Dr. Muhumuza won’t come out looking good.

“Reach out to professionals like myself at Elite skin Clinic Kireka or others of your choice to avoid issues like one using inks not suitable for the procedure that may turn out a total mess on your head” he says.

The pigment may merge on the head if poorly done and if non recommended ink is used, it can change colour anytime besides other side effects like irritation, itchiness to mention but a few.

Who should not undergo scalp micro pigmentation?

Even though there are hardly any down sides for healthy normal people to having a scalp micro pigmentation procedure done on them, people with underlying conditions according to Dr. Muhumuza should keep away from scalp micro pigmentation procedures.

“ These conditions include auto immune diseases, skin cancer, heart disease, epilepsy, keloids and hypertrophic scarring.”

Before you do a scalp micro pigmentation

There is not a lot of prior preparation Dr. Muhumuza of Elite Skin Clinic Kireka says. “What is done basically is a physical assessment of the damage your hair has and how best the Doctor can work around it.

And for the job to be done fully well it takes about two to three sessions with the Doctor which are 10 days apart he adds.

Finally it’s important to note that a good micro pigmentation professionally done can last up to 7 years and there is no problem with hair growing back after the sessions because it just creates a thicker and Fuller hair density making it look even better when well trimmed.

Email: michaelkanaabi@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +256701133509