Police in Rukungiri are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of one John Tukamuhabwa,20, a resident of Omukazagiro cell Katoonya parish Nyakishenyi sub county Rukungiri district.

It’s alleged that during the night of 29/09/2023 at around 22:00hrs at Omukagaana trading center Kahama cell, Murama parish,while the deceased was in the bar of one Kamani together with his other colleagues boozing, that they developed a quarrel over a girl (waitress) which resulted into a fight where by the deceased decided to leave the place.

That while he was running on his way going home, his colleagues arrested the deceased, took him back to the bar,and begun assaulting him seriously.

According to the Kigezi subregion Police spokesperson Elly Maate,they were joined by Burungi Robert the area chairperson of the said trading center who also joined hands in beating. He was later pushed out and left helplessly after robbing from him some of his belongings.

It’s further alleged that he was rescued by his mother who found him lying on the way to their home.

He was carried to their home while in a critical condition and the following morning was taken to Nyakishenyi community Health center where he was further referred to Kabale Referral hospital where he died from.

Maate added that a report was made by the mother one Evelyn Kenganzi at Nyakishenyi Police station and later to Rukungiri Police station, scene was visited and processed, Postmortem done and one suspect Robert Birungi the area chairperson has been arrested to assist in investigations while others are on the run.