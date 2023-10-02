President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has received a special invitation to virtually participate in the Primakov Readings International Forum, to be held in Moscow -Russia from 27th to 28th November 2023.

Primakov Readings International Forum brings together decision-makers and representatives of various think tanks and universities from over 30 countries to engage in an intensive debate on current and future global challenges.

The invitation was extended to President Museveni this afternoon at State House Entebbe by a delegation from Russia led by Mr. Yukhnin Ergeny. Other members of the delegation included Ms. Shatalora Alina and Ms. Yukhnina Anastasiia.

The meeting was also attended by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni.

The delegation requested President Museveni to be a special speaker at the panel discussion on ‘Russia-Africa: From Program Directives to Practical Results’.

Mr. Yukhnin informed the President that the people of Russia hold him in high esteem and respect.

“You are a very popular African leader, the people of Russia respect you, so they want to hear your words of wisdom,” Mr. Yukhnin said.

President Museveni readily accepted to participate virtually in the conference whose theme is ‘Post Globalization Horizons’, saying that there is a lot in common between Africa and Russia.

“We are freedom fighters, and the Communist Party supported us in our fight against colonialism,” he noted.

In the same meeting, President Museveni discussed with his guests the possibility of attracting Russian investors to Uganda.

“Uganda has a good climate. It is one of the three places in the world that has a very unique climate because of the high altitude, the others being Ecuador in South America and then some parts of Kenya. I am enjoying this good weather here, let others also come and enjoy,” he said.

Mr. Yukhnin informed President Museveni that they are interested in building a pharmaceutical factory in Uganda that will manufacture drugs. He added that they also want to put up a fertiliser plant and another modern technology factory for Agro-processing especially for drying fruits.

The guests also told the President of their interest in mineral processing as well as in the area of tourism.

On the other hand, Mr. Yukhnin on behalf of the delegation said they were marveled by the beauty of Uganda, especially the country’s fauna and flora as well as the hospitality of Ugandans.

Present at the meeting were the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Matia Kasaija, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Hon. Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of State for Privatization and Investment, Hon. Evelyn Anite, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine and other senior government officials.