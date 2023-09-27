A former female pupil of Bishop Asili Memorial Nursery and Primary School, who was at the center of a legal dispute after her disappearance from school, has been successfully recovered by the police in Kampala. This development marks a significant moment in a story that has captured attention for some time.

The saga began in 2018 when Tadeo Ruzindantaro, represented by his lawyer, Timothy Twikirize of Twikirize and Company Advocates, filed a legal case against the school’s management at the Kabale High Court, civil suit number 36 of 2022. Ruzindantaro accused the school of allowing his daughter, Bethan Nimurungi, to be taken by his estranged wife, Mercy Kirande, without his consent.

Mercy Kirande, currently residing in South Africa, had sought permission on April 23rd, 2018, to take their child to Kampala for medical treatment due to stomach complications. However, what was supposed to be a temporary absence turned into a prolonged separation when Kirande failed to return Nimurungi to school, triggering concerns and the subsequent legal battle.

Yesterday, SCP Fred Enanga, the Uganda Police spokesperson, delivered the long-awaited news to the press – Bethan Nimurungi had been located in Kampala, safe and sound, under the care of her mother’s friend, Phionah Rukundo. This discovery marked the successful culmination of extensive tracking efforts by the police.

Investigations into the matter unveiled a surprising twist in the tale. It was revealed that Nimurungi’s mother, Mercy Kirande, had orchestrated her daughter’s disappearance with the assistance of her friend, Phionah Rukundo.

On Saturday, the 23rd of this month, Phionah Rukundo was apprehended by the authorities. Currently, Bethan Nimurungi is under detention at Kibuli CID Headquarters in Kampala. Meanwhile, Phionah Rukundo has been released on police bond, and both individuals are scheduled to be transported to Kabale Central Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Rev Sister Margret Tusiime, the school’s Head Teacher, expressed immense relief at the successful recovery of the child. She acknowledged the school’s previous concerns regarding the legal costs associated with the case and extended her heartfelt gratitude to all who supported the school throughout this challenging ordeal. Sister Tusiime emphasized the school’s commitment to collaborate closely with the police for further guidance as the legal proceedings unfold.

In an unexpected twist, the school’s lawyer, Justus Muhangi of Muhangi and Partners Advocates, raised suspicions that the plaintiff, Tadeo Ruzindantaro, may have been aware of his child’s whereabouts all along. Muhangi alleged that the lawsuit might have been an attempt to tarnish the school’s reputation, particularly since Ruzindantaro is currently residing in Kampala. This revelation adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing legal battle, leaving many questions unanswered.