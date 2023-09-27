The Chief Magistrates Court in Kabale District has issued a sentence of one year and six months to a 28-year-old woman named Shamim Bitariho. She had been accused of the theft of a motor vehicle belonging to the Diocese of Kigezi during the burial ceremony of the late Apollo Nyegamahe, also known as Aponye, in Rukiga District.

Bitariho, originally from Ruhinja village in Wakiso District, stood charged with stealing a grey Suzuki vehicle bearing registration number UAT 478N on July 12, 2023. This vehicle had been used to transport clergy members from Kikungiri Archdeaconry, led by Archdeacon Venerable Canon Amos Tweteise, to the burial service in Kitaburaza village, Muhanga Town Council.

Prior to the commencement of the court session on this fateful day, Bitariho sought permission from the Kabale Chief Magistrate, Derrick Byamugisha, to converse with representatives of the Diocese. Byamugisha granted her this opportunity, and in the presence of the Diocese representatives, Bitariho entered a guilty plea and humbly requested forgiveness. She explained that her health had deteriorated during her two-month remand, emphasizing that she was unaware the vehicle was stolen. She claimed it had been given to her by a man named Sula Sekasi from Kampala, who instructed her to drive it to the Diocese headquarters.

However, both Rev Canon Tweteise and Rev Canon Nkurunungi clarified to Bitariho that they lacked the authority to dismiss the case, as it was under state jurisdiction, regardless of her admission of guilt.

Following a brief conversation between Bitariho and the Diocese representatives, the court heard from the prosecution led by State Prosecutor Raymond Mugisa. Mugisa charged Bitariho with the theft of a motor vehicle valued at 17.7 million Shillings, a violation of sections 254 and 265 of the Penal Code Act. Additionally, he informed the court that at the time of her arrest, Bitariho was in possession of nine vehicle master keys, five sticks of marijuana, 480,000 Ugandan shillings in cash, and two trays of eggs.

In a verdict delivered by Byamugisha, Bitariho was sentenced to serve one year and six months at Ndorwa government prison. In an act of goodwill, Byamugisha returned 480,000 Ugandan shillings to Bitariro to assist her during her sentence.

The Diocese of Kigezi Secretary, Rev Canon Milton Nkurunungi, welcomed the court’s judgment and used the opportunity to urge the public to refrain from engaging in criminal activities.

According to reports, Bitariho made a stopover in Rubare town before continuing her journey at night. Her luck ran out when she was intercepted by the police at the Nyeihanga town council checkpoint around 10:00 pm. A stolen vehicle report had been filed at the Muhanga police station, leading to notifications being relayed to other police stations along the Kabale-Mbarara highway.