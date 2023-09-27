Police yesterday arrested and detained four local leaders, including the LC 3 Chairman, Mwaka Christopher, for orchestrating the merciless murder of an 80-year-old Akongo Mary.

Other accused leaders include: Okeny Francis, the LC 2 Chairman of Paibwor; Odongo Robert, the LC1 Chairman of Acamuling village; and Rubangakene Denis, the GISO of Ajani sub-county.

Their apprehension, however, has not quelled the hunt for the remaining fugitives, whose sinister presence looms in the shadows.

The deceaded was a humble peasant farmer hailing from the serene village of Acamuling in Paibwor parish, Ajani sub-county, Pader district.

The gruesome incident, which unfolded on the fateful day of 9th, Sept. at the ominous hour of 5pm, paints a harrowing picture of a community gripped by baseless accusations of witchcraft.

In a sinister twist, the LC 3 Chairman and his cohorts convened a macabre Kangaroo court at the residence of Oyet Yusuf, accusing the frail victim of sorcery, before a frenzied audience of onlookers.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Akongo Mary, desperate to escape the clutches of impending doom, mustered the strength to apologize to her tormentors.

Yet, this plea for mercy fell on deaf ears, as the LC3 Chairman callously ordered the community to snuff out her fragile existence and reduce her humble abode to cinders.

As the merciless mob dragged Akongo Mary to her doom, the air was filled with the anguished cries of a soul condemned. Her agonizing demise, a stark reminder of the depths of human depravity, culminated in a merciless immolation, casting an eerie glow over the desolation that was once her home.

Local law enforcement, upon receiving word of this unspeakable atrocity, swiftly descended upon the scene, bearing witness to the charred remnants of a life extinguished too soon.

With steely resolve, they meticulously documented the crime scene and conducted a post-mortem examination, laying the groundwork for a pursuit of justice that the victim so rightly deserves.

The Aswa East regional police, in a resounding denouncement of this abominable act, assert that there exists no justification for the heinous actions perpetrated by these malevolent figures.

With unwavering determination, their homicide team vows to expedite the case, ensuring that swift justice befalls the accused, offering a glimmer of solace to the grieving heart of a community shattered by unspeakable horror.

“As the police, we strongly condemn such acts of impunity. There is no justification at all for the actions of the suspects. We are confident, our homicide team, will fast track the matter to court,” Said Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga.