In a dramatic turn of events, Ssalongo Erias Lukwago, the newly appointed interim president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in Besigye’s Katonga camp, has vowed to intensify his battle for change during the six-month period given to him.

His ambitious agenda includes putting an end to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s decades-long rule.

Lukwago’s ascension to the FDC’s interim presidency came amid a heated Extra-Ordinary Delegates Conference convened by the party’s national chairperson, Wasswa Birigwa, at Dr. Kizza Besigye’s Katonga road offices on Tuesday.

Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the previous president, found himself suspended and replaced by the determined Lukwago.

The conference also passed a resolution to investigate Amuriat on allegations of receiving substantial sums from President Museveni’s government, purportedly used to fuel his 2021 campaigns.

The net widened, as the party Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi and party treasurer Geoffrey Ekanya also face scrutiny for the same allegations.

Notably, earlier this year, a report from the FDC party elders committee, chaired by Dr. Frank Nabwiso, had absolved the accused individuals. However, Dr. Besigye and his associates dismissed the report.

Lukwago wasted no time in asserting his intentions, declaring his commitment to forging alliances with other forces of change. The goal: the overthrow of Museveni’s government before 2026.

Sources within Besigye’s camp revealed that they eagerly await National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu’s response to their proposal for a shift in political strategy.

Besigye’s team advocates a joint effort with Bobi Wine, advocating a return to defiance campaigns, including impactful demonstrations targeting Museveni’s leadership, particularly regarding the economic crisis. They argue that the political climate is ripe, with a disillusioned populace ready for protest.

Yet, logistical challenges persist as Bobi Wine embarks on an extensive international political tour, traversing Canada, the United States, and South Africa. His mission: political consultations and spirited music shows. Notably, attendance at his shows commands a price tag ranging from $300 to $500, with tables fetching between $1500 and $2000.

Bobi Wine’s political assistant emphasized that this international tour serves as a platform for restructuring the political struggle against Museveni. The engagement with the diaspora holds particular significance, as they play a pivotal role, both politically and financially.

Upon Bobi Wine’s return, the NUP is set to release guidelines for the second phase of their tours. Wakiso district woman Member of Parliament, Hon Betty Naluyima, affirmed the success of the countrywide tour, stating that they have effectively galvanized their supporters. They intend to compile evidence of alleged tribalism and nepotism within the government.

Sources within Besigye’s camp express readiness to align with Bobi Wine in defying police orders, should the need arise. Presidential advisor Joseph Tamale Mirundi predicts a potent coalition between Lukwago, Bobi Wine, and Besigye, with a potential for heightened political fervor.

Mirundi warns that Lukwago’s leadership, coupled with Bobi Wine’s influence, could ignite significant movements, potentially leading to confrontations with law enforcement.

He anticipates their outreach to Kisekka market’s business community, a move that, if obstructed, may lead to forceful intervention.

As tensions escalate, Uganda finds itself on the precipice of a political storm, with Lukwago, Bobi Wine, and Besigye poised to reshape the nation’s political landscape. The next few months promise to be nothing short of tumultuous.