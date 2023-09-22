The Principal Education Officer of the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC), Petua Babirye Isabirye, has expressed her gratitude to the stakeholders in Ntungamo District for their outstanding performance in implementing government developmental projects without discrimination or marginalization of special interest groups in the community.

Babirye elaborated on the EOC’s ongoing forensic audit in all districts across the country, highlighting that Ntungamo District had surpassed other districts in ensuring that all categories of people, including older persons, women, Persons with Disabilities, and youth, have benefited from government programs.

She delivered these remarks on Wednesday during a one-day awareness meeting about the mandate of the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC), held at Ankole Resort and Spa in Ntungamo Municipality.

Babirye explained the EOC’s mandate, emphasizing its focus on special interest groups and the inclusion of their needs in the development agenda. However, she also stressed the importance of women and girls participating in the financial economy to combat discrimination and marginalization. She pointed out that some young women are still reliant on men for financial support, even for simple expenses like hairdressing and daily upkeep.

Tusiime Ambrose, the District Community Development Officer, praised the EOC for selecting Ntungamo District as a location to sensitize the community on how to register their complaints. He highlighted the successful implementation of government programs, including Special grants for Persons with Disabilities, the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Program (UWEP), Youth livelihood programs, Emyooga, and the Presidential Initiative on Wealth and Job Creation (PDM).

Mugume Benon, the District Probation Officer, emphasized the need to eliminate discrimination based on vulnerability within the community. He expressed his gratitude to the attendees for participating in the meeting and encouraged them to share the information with others.The commitment of Ntungamo District stakeholders to inclusive development is commendable, and their proactive approach to addressing discrimination and marginalization is inspiring