The Uganda Police Force through the Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi has suspended all countrywide mobilization tours of the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine.

In a document read to journalists by the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga on Wednesday afternoon at the Police headquarters in Naguru, Maj Gen Katsigazi noted that NUP leaders have deliberately violated all the police guidelines which they cautioned them to respect.

One of the conditions outlined in the document was that Bobi Wine was supposed to hold his mobilization gatherings in closed halls so that Police and other security agencies would be able to provide security for the attendants, however, he has continuously held his gatherings in open space areas which makes his gathering soft targets for any terror attacks.

“While we completely support the right of individuals, groups and other citizens to peacefully gather or assemble, and make their views on matters of public policy, we have noticed that, in all areas where the NUP mobilization activities have been carried out, there have been total breaches to the guidelines, thus causing public disorder, unnecessary traffic jams, loss of business, malicious damage to property,” statement reads in parts.

He gave an example that in Mbarara City, NUP’s rowdy supporters vandalized a Toyota Hiace, under reg. no. UBD 251J, and caused traffic accidents, including a fatal one in Hoima City, on 11.09.2023, where one, Mugisa Norman died and 10 others got serious injuries, during the NUP convoy.

Maj Gen Katsigazi also blames Bobi Wine for inciting sectarianism and violence while addressing the gathering in Luweero district last week.

“Furthermore, in Kasana-Luweero District, the mobilization activity was used to incite violence, promote sectarianism, make illegitimate calls for the removal of an elected government, and issuance of defamatory statements against the person of H.E. The President of the Republic of Uganda,” reads part of the letter

He noted that because of the blatant breaches of the police guidelines, the activities of the NUP were immediately suspended.

“This announcement is a follow-up, to our communication of 12.09.2023, to the NUP leadership, halting the planned mobilization activities and opening of offices, until such a time that they are ready to comply with the guidelines and rule of law.”

He, however, warned that the Police plus the sister security agencies have very robust plans to uphold the rule of law, in liaison with other stakeholders and will respond appropriately, against all perpetrators of incitement to violence, that can lead to civil unrest throughout the country.

“We are sending this strong message, that our country, Uganda, will not wait for its villages, towns, Urban centres and cities to burn, before taking action to protect its citizens and property. We are going to put an end to the mob mentality, bullying and intimidating tactics of NUP radicals, against innocent civilians and Law enforcers,” reads the letter.