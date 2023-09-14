In response to escalating security concerns around Kabale Regional Referral Hospital (KRRH), Mr. Godfrey Nyakahuma, the Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC), announced plans to establish a police post in the vicinity. The revelation came during a crisis meeting held on Monday at KRRH, where medical interns and hospital officials gathered to address a series of security incidents.

During the meeting, intern doctors expressed their distress over the deteriorating security situation in the area surrounding the hospital. Many of them had fallen victim to criminal activities, particularly when returning from their duties late at night. The hospital’s vicinity had become a target for criminals, prompting health workers like Mr. Innocent Habakurama to carry machetes for their personal safety.

“I recently saved myself when a criminal intending to attack me realized I had a machete in my jacket. The criminal pleaded for mercy and fled away. The police patrol vehicles do patrol in town and have no time to reach around the Kabale hospital areas,” Habakurama shared during the meeting.

In response to these concerns, Mr. Nyakahuma, assured those in attendance that a police post would be established in the area. He emphasized the need for enhanced security, given that Makanga Hill, where the hospital is located, also houses several government installations requiring maximum security.

“This area should have received a police post a long time ago. After all, government installations and assets here are too many. I will sit with the district security committee, and this matter will be resolved once and for all,” Nyakahuma stated.

Mr. Nelson Obote, the administrator of Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, who represented Dr. Filbert Nyeko, the hospital director, also called for increased security enforcement within the hospital’s premises. Obote highlighted the hospital’s extensive service to the Kigezi region, including individuals from the Republic of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The crisis meeting was convened following a series of attacks on four intern doctors who had recently joined KRRH to serve the community. These dedicated healthcare professionals found themselves targeted by criminals while residing in rented accommodations away from the hospital premises. The delayed handover of an intern housing project by the contractor had left them vulnerable to such incidents.