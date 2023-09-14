Police in Kanungu district is investigating circumstances under which a passenger killed the driver in an accident.

The incident involved a motor vehicle with the registration number UAV 314H, a Harrier model in grey color. The driver of this vehicle, identified as Tumuhimbise Beston Kabirinda, was enroute from Kampala to Kambuga in Kanungu District.

At a point near Kembaho, the driver decided to stop his vehicle and exited momentarily to check something behind his car. During this brief absence, a passenger who had been seated in the front seat took the opportunity to move to the driver’s seat and started reversing the vehicle. Tragically, this maneuver led to the vehicle striking its own driver, Tumuhimbise Beston Kabirinda, who was behind the vehicle, inspecting the trunk. As a result of the collision, the motor vehicle overturned, and the unidentified passenger fled the scene.

Tumuhimbise Beston Kabirinda sustained severe injuries and was quickly rushed to Kambuga Hospital. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, he tragically succumbed to his accident-related injuries around 0400hrs the following morning.

Upon receiving notification of the incident, the local police in Kanungu promptly launched an investigation into the matter.

According to the Kigezi subregion Police spokesperson Elly Maate,the scene was visited by Sergeant Ndyanabo Willy, who was assisted by Police Constable Kifunte Samuel. The motor vehicle involved in the accident, bearing registration number UAV 314H, was towed to the Kambuga Police Station yard, where it awaits inspection by the Inspector of Vehicles (IOV) as part of the ongoing inquiries.