The Deputy Press Secretary to H.E the President of Uganda, Mr. Faruk Kirunda has said the speech made by the National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi last week while in Luweero, has exposed his political immaturity and the calibre of misleader he is.

“Mr. Bobi Wine’s speech in Luweero has exposed his immaturity and the calibre of (mis)leader he is. That’s why Ugandans pride in H.E @KagutaMuseveni as a balanced, mature and well-intentioned Visionary leader,” Mr. Kirunda tweeted today.

Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine’s speech to the people of Luweero last Friday during his #NupCountryWideTour sparked mixed reactions among a section of Ugandans as he openly insulted and accused the ruling government of nepotism and tribalism.

“They OPENLY PRACTICE TRIBALISM & NEPOTISM in every sphere and institution, but they’re not ashamed to blame those who expose it and call them out. What a bunch of hypocrites,” Bobi Wine tweeted after his Luweero speech.

He also spoke of the imperative for transformation, championing social justice, youth empowerment, and economic opportunities.

The NUP leader didn’t mince words, attributing Luweero’s suffering to the NRA/NRM ascent to power, condemning their legacy of plunder and brutality.

While President Museveni’s government has notched a number of achievements over the past 37 years, Kyagulanyi contends that critical gaps persist – voids that the NUP is poised to redress.