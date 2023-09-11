In a fiery climax to the Hoima LC5 by-election campaigns, the National Unity Platform (NUP) led by party president Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party heavyweights are gearing up for a monumental showdown.

With the campaign period initiated on September 1st, candidates are now making their final fervent appeals to secure the allegiance of the 100,396 registered voters.

The by-election, slated for September 14th, arose after the tragic demise of Kadiri Kirungi on March 17th in a road accident at Mataagi Village in Bukomero Town Council along the Kampala-Hoima Highway in Kiboga District.

As the campaign season approaches its culmination, both the NUP and NRM factions have rallied their respective party elites to bolster their candidates.

Moses Aguuda, NUP’s candidate, affirmed that their camp is set to receive a significant boost from party leaders, with Kyagulanyi personally immersing himself in Hoima District for an intensive two-day campaign, starting today.

Aguuda expressed unwavering confidence in Kyagulanyi’s persuasive prowess, declaring, “his words are convincing,” and they anticipate a groundswell of support in the wake of his visit.

Contrary to Kyagulanyi’s previous involvement in inaugurating party offices, his presence in Hoima District is exclusively focused on the campaign due to the high stakes of this by-election, according to Aguuda.

Meanwhile, the NRM has established a formidable presence in Hoima District, with Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and other party heavyweights joining the campaign fray since last Thursday.

Notable figures like first vice chairman Alhaji Moses Kigongo, deputy secretary General Rose Namayanja, and Director of Mobilization RoseMary Sseninde have also thrown their weight behind the NRM candidate.

Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM’s Director for Communications and Public Relations, disclosed that they have extended an invitation to their national party chairman, President Yoweri Museveni, to visit Hoima District on the final day of the campaign.

However, the confirmation of President Museveni’s attendance remains uncertain.

As the candidates vie for victory, Mr. Patrick Musinguzi from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Mr. Uthuman Mugisha Mubarak from NRM, and Mr. Moses Aguuda from the National Unity Platform (NUP) stand as the nominated contenders.

Additionally, independent candidates Mr. Vincent Muhumuza and Mr. Lenox Mugume are poised to challenge the political landscape.

Notably, Mr. Mugisha, the son of the late former LC5 chairperson Kirungi, emerged triumphant in the NRM party primaries, securing 11,318 votes, triumphing over five other competitors.

His closest rival, Mr. Muhumuza, received 8,897 votes. However, citing numerous irregularities in the party primaries, Mr. Muhumuza, who also serves as the Hoima District NRM vice-chairman, has chosen to run as an independent candidate.

With 173 designated polling stations spread across the district, these five candidates are now vying for the support of the 100,396 registered voters, in what promises to be a momentous election day on September 14th.