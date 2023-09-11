Police through its spokesperson Fred Enanga have warned that while the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi is free to conduct his mobilization tours, his gatherings are vulnerable to terror attacks.

Enanga made this warning while addressing journalists on Monday at Police Headquarters in Naguru. He cautioned the leaders of NUP to stop their propaganda claiming that the government is using terror threats to stop their tours. He said the terror threats are real and they must adhere to the warnings from the country’s joint security intelligence.

He noted that the Police are not stopping Kyagulanyi’s tours but his leadership must know that such huge gatherings without control are highly vulnerable to terror attacks.

“Currently, the National Unity Platform uses poorly trained people to act as guards, this is risky because it puts the lives of their supporters and well-wishers in danger. However, they should know that some of these mobilization tours are vulnerable, especially in the manner they are conducted because of the nature of political mobilization where you find a convoy moving at a snail’s pace, congestion and too much traffic, these tours are vulnerable to terrorist threats,” he warned.

“We want to continue appealing to the NUP leadership to conduct their mobilization tours in a safe and secure manner. As joint security, we can guarantee their safety when they conduct these meetings in town halls and closed venues with a restricted number of participants who are thoroughly checked,” he said.

Enanga once again clarified that no security organ is seeking to stop NUP’s mobilization tours however when the Police, an organ responsible for the security of Ugandans come out and give the guideline, NUP’s bloggers and propagandists come out strongly in response to this soft message.

Police’s warning comes at a time when the country is on alert due to several terror threats.

Enanga however asserted that the warning has nothing to do with the cracking down on NUP’s political activities but they need to see that the leadership of NUP is safe and secure as they conduct their mobilization tours.