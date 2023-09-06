The United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) has completed the official transfer of infrastructure projects to local leaders in Adjumani, Moyo, and Yumbe, in a series of handover ceremonies.

These projects were part of the UNCDF’s 7-year Development Initiative for Northern Uganda (DINU) program, generously funded by the European Union, aimed at facilitating recovery and growth in this post-conflict region.

In Agago District, one of the shining achievements of the DINU program is the Alwa Livestock Market. This market has shattered gender stereotypes by allowing women like Jasinta to participate in the traditionally male-dominated livestock trade.

Jasinta, for example, recently sold her own bull at the market for UGX 950,000, a significantly higher price than her husband used to receive. She attributed her success to the market, which not only empowers women financially but also contributes to improving their families’ income and food security.

The District Veterinary Officer hopes this market will continue to attract more women into livestock farming and trading, further boosting their income.

Meanwhile, in Yumbe District, DINU also made its mark by constructing the impressive UGX 736 million Kuru Market in Kuru Town Council.

This modern market boasts 130 market stalls, offices, latrines, fencing, and even solar power. The Agago District Chairperson praised the livestock market as part of the government’s broader initiative to empower women economically in Northern Uganda, while the Omot Sub-County Chairperson welcomed it, acknowledging the need for ongoing upgrades to fully leverage its economic potential.

In Yumbe District, the DINU-LGEF funded the Adibo Piped Water Supply System project with UGX 1.47 billion, with an additional UGX 715 million contributed by the district itself, totaling UGX 2.18 billion.

This project has provided clean water access to over 9,100 people across 5 parishes, featuring components such as a pump station, reservoir tank, distribution network, and 108 yard taps.

It has also created 113 local construction jobs and increased water coverage in Arafa Sub-county from 49.2% to 59.2%. The project has even connected to a new public sanitation facility in Adibo Trading Centre. However, there is still a high demand for expanded piped water connections in the future.

This market, co-funded by the district and other partners, has led to increased vendor incomes, higher market revenue collection, and improved conditions for perishable goods.

Notably, the market’s annual revenue has already surged by 12.3% in 2022/2023 compared to the previous year, and its strategic location near the Yumbe Regional Referral Hospital is expected to further boost its popularity. However, further upgrades are still necessary.

Furthermore, in Yumbe, UNCDF made significant improvements to Lobe Market, including storage units, sanitation facilities, a child play area, and water supply.

This market now serves over 130 vendors, including refugees from South Sudan, and these enhancements have opened up new economic opportunities.

The DINU program was a beacon of hope for Northern Uganda, addressing its long-standing infrastructure deficiencies and driving socio-economic recovery. Over the course of seven years, additional facilities were constructed throughout the region.

UNCDF has pledged to maintain its engagement with local governments to ensure the sustainability of these projects. The recent handovers marked the closure of DINU as a model for uplifting remote communities.