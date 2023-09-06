I have keenly observed Kyagulanyi’s rallies in western Uganda and physically attended those in Mayuge and Busia as a researcher and analyst. So far I have made the following observations.

Police and other security forces have exhibited high professionalism and ensured that these rallies are peaceful. Everyone expected their presence to come with brutalities, rogue conduct, arbitrary arrest, illegalities, and even deaths but it’s been the opposite. This is a very good credit and it has helped us to weigh the strength of Bobi Wine and his influence in pulling the crowd. Crowd

Much as the opposition has continuously accused NRM and Gen. MUSEVENI in particular for ferrying people to their rallies, it’s evident that Bobi Wine moves With a huge convoy of over 40 Mps with their aides, NUP coordinators and NUP foot soldiers from allover the country.

NUP coordinators have also been seen giving out free fuel to bod boda riders luring them into welcoming and escorting the self styled president. Therefore he arrives at the venue with a crowd of over 1000 people and this is highly deceptive.

It’s also important to note that 80% of the crowds that attend Bobi Wine’s rallies are men. This continues to show that like Dr Kiiza Besigye, women continue to shun Bobi Wine and fancy president Museveni who has been their darling ever since he came to power.

However, there it’s worthy mentioning that the number of disgruntled youths suffering the wrath of high unemployment levels and poverty has greatly increased and so will be in 2026. Government should design more remedies to Such challenges.

Lastly, to determine votes basing on Crowds in Uganda’s politics is very useless and naive. Many come to such rallies with different aims. The biggest task for Bobi Wine is transmit such numbers if genuine into the ballot box.

Message

Kyagulanyi has no message of hope to give to Ugandans. Wherever he goes, he makes president Museveni and first son MK the biggest topic. This has dominated most of his speeches and it has become like a song as if there are no problems hitting Ugandans. The more he is talk about Gen M7 and MK, the more he is popularising them.

What are you offering to lure the people to vote for you? We know very well that Bobi Wine is one of the biggest beneficiaries of M7’s regime.

After he had finished talking, I heard a reasonable number of the people who attended his rally in Mayuge and Busia saying; ” There is need for change but he is not fit to be president. He lacks the knowledge to head a state. It’s better we first hold on with Museveni.” Others were heard saying in lusoga; ” Tova wakinya noira wa kinaala, togoba mukazi mwenzi noleeta Malaya” meaning that you can’t leave a bad leader and you opt for a worse leader or you can’t jump a frying pan to direct fire. I also heard some youths saying; ” we have seen him but he is like a new quick fading song. Museveni is like AFRIGO, he doesn’t fade“

However, NRM should also know that majority of the youths who attended don’t want to hear anything else from Kyagulanyi apart from removing president Museveni from power. They are ready to vote anyone and do away with him because according to them, they say they are suffering because of Gen. M7. “We don’t mind what he tells us, we just want to see a change, we are tired of M7” a section of the youth was heard chanting.

The writer is a Jinja based researcher and NRM mobiliser.

