Police have embarked on investigations to find out how a numberless car managed to traverse from Mutukula border point into Kampala city heavily loaded with explosives without being noticed by highway police checkpoints.

While addressing journalists on Monday at Police headquarters in Naguru, the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said that the traffic officers on duty at Kibuye suspected the vehicle in question Toyota Premio since it was numberless and they immediately stopped it at the Kibuye roundabout on its way to the city centre on Sunday evening at around 4 pm.

Enanga added that officers were not aware of the explosive, but they stopped the car for a routine check however upon stopping it, the occupant in the co-drivers seat quickly open the door and ran away, an issue that forced officers on duty to thoroughly check the car.

According to Enanga on checking the vehicle, two boxes full of explosives were found in the car. He said that the explosives found in the car can be used in making Improvised Explosive Devices.

“Our officers immediately arrested the driver of the vehicle, Benard Chemutai and upon asking him, it was found out that they had smuggled the explosives from Mutukula, Kyotera. We shall widen our investigations to see where they had got the explosives and where they were taking them,” Enanga said.

He also informed the media that Police will find out how a numberless vehicle carrying dangerous explosives managed to pass all the checkpoints on the Kamapala-Masaka highway without being noticed by numerous Police officers.