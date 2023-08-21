President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has signed nine (9) bills into law.

This is according to a statement released by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) on Monday 21st August, 2023.

The nine bills assented to, by the President are:

The National Sports Act, 2023 The Stamp Duty (Amendment) Act, 2023 The Foreign Exchange (Amendment) Act, 2023 The Value Added Tax (Amendment) No. 2) Act, 2023 The Excise Duty (Amendment) (No.2) Act, 2023 The financial Institutions (Amendment) Act, 2023 The income Tax (Amendment) (No. 2) Act, 2023 The Income Tax (Amendment) Act, 2023 The Tax Procedures Code (Amendment) Act, 2023