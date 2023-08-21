President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has signed nine (9) bills into law.
This is according to a statement released by the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) on Monday 21st August, 2023.
The nine bills assented to, by the President are:
- The National Sports Act, 2023
- The Stamp Duty (Amendment) Act, 2023
- The Foreign Exchange (Amendment) Act, 2023
- The Value Added Tax (Amendment) No. 2) Act, 2023
- The Excise Duty (Amendment) (No.2) Act, 2023
- The financial Institutions (Amendment) Act, 2023
- The income Tax (Amendment) (No. 2) Act, 2023
- The Income Tax (Amendment) Act, 2023
- The Tax Procedures Code (Amendment) Act, 2023
