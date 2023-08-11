The Chairman of Rubanda District Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba has issued a stern warning to youth leaders across the Kigezi subregion, urging them to present facts rather than deceiving the President during his visit on National Youth Day, scheduled for August 18, 2023, at Kigezi Lower Grounds. Amid concerns about youth issues, Kasyaba emphasized the importance of transparency and open dialogue.

Highlighting the critical issues faced by the youth, Chairman Kasyaba revealed that the youth are grappling with underfunding, a drastically reduced budget, and a perceived lack of attention from the country’s leadership. He underscored the disconnect between the significance of youth leaders during elections and their subsequent neglect, highlighting the lack of proper funding for youth structures.

During a gathering, Kasyaba emphasized, “Don’t allow leaders to lie to the President on your day. Throw all the issues that you have been piling on us directly to the President.” He expressed his concern that some individuals tend to present a rosy picture to the President in an attempt to please him, but he urged the youth not to succumb to such tactics. Drawing from his own experience, Kasyaba recounted a visit to Kiruhura District where his colleagues failed to raise pressing issues during a meeting with the President.

In a rallying call to the youth, Kasyaba threatened to stand up and present facts directly to the President in case of any misleading information. He implored the youth to join him in ensuring their voices are heard truthfully and transparently.

Ronald Bagamuhunda, the Kabale District LC5 Councillor, added his voice to the concern, pointing out that while elders are often chosen to speak on such occasions, he expects youth issues, particularly the funding challenges, to be raised during the National Youth Day celebrations.

The National Youth Day celebrations, set to take place at Kigezi Primary Lower Grounds in Kabale Municipality, are anticipated to attract a crowd of over 50,000 attendees from across the nation. The event’s theme, “Accelerating Recovery from Covid-19 and Full Implementation of the 2030 Agenda: The Role of the Youths,” holds significant importance in addressing the youth’s role in post-pandemic recovery and achieving long-term developmental goals.