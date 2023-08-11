The Senior Presidential Advisor-Population and Health and former Vice President of Uganda, H.E Specioza Wandira Kazibwe has implored Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Resident City Commissioners RCCs) to work towards ensuring good health living of the people in the communities they serve.

Addressing a 3-day capacity building workshop for RDCs/RCCs, deputies, RISOs and DISOs from Greater Masaka Sub region held at Hotel Brovad- Masaka City on Thursday, Dr. Wandira encouraged the commissioners to engage and empower communities for increased social participation and enhanced self care and self-reliance in health.

“This will promote good health living among our people,” she said.

“You should focus on people’s needs and as early as possible along the continuum from health promotion and disease prevention to treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care and as close as feasible to people’s everyday environment,” she added.

Dr. Wandira also noted that government at all levels must underscore the importance of action beyond the health Sector in order to pursue a whole of its approach to health, which include health in all policies and a strong focus on equity and interventions that encompass the entire life course.

Lt Col. Emmy Katabazi, the Deputy Director General of the Internal Security Organization (ISO) tipped the commissioners on how to use revolutionary methods of work to cause a positive change in their areas of jurisdiction.

“Some things don’t need standard procedures, you need to just wake up and make a decision for a good cause,” Lt. Col. Katabazi said.

“Revolution means a total change in the economic and social lives of people and they can take place any time because they aim at changing the bad leadership or situation,” he added.

The Commissioner of the Patriotism Secretariat, Brig Gen. Patrick Mwesigye underscored the importance of ideology and patriotism in service delivery and socio-economic transformation of the country.

“Ideology are ideas and ideals that help us to shape, organize and to guide political, economic and social theory and practice. It seeks to understand and interpret the world and then change it,” Brig. Mwesigye said.

“When we post you to a district, your first orientation is to understand the people in the area and then after work towards causing progressive change because you are revolutionists and change agents. We are helped by ideology,” he added.

Brig. Mwesigye further noted that ideology was also key in transforming mindset and inculcating norms and values among citizens.

” It helps to build a national value and consensusness and also increases the national morale, national strength as well as resilience.”

The former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Daudi Migereko appealed to the commissioners to behave ethically since they are representing the Fountain of Honor and they are the most important people in their areas of jurisdiction.

“Your conduct is always under scrutiny. My appeal to you is that kindly be the fountain of honor in your conduct. If your conduct is questionable, you really have a big problem. You should always offer sustainable solutions so that you can have a good relationship with the population you confer with,” Hon. Migereko said.

The Uganda Tourism Board Chairperson also reminded the RDCs and RCCs that they are the chief mobiliser in their districts/cities and to properly execute such a mandate they need to be knowledgeable and able to understand the environment surrounding them.

“Always refer to the NRM Manifesto, have copies of the Constitution, vision 2040,Local government Act and Land Act and read newspapers everyday, listen to the radio stations in your area every day to know what is happening,” Hon. Migereko asserted.

“Security is the most important aspect of mobilization. If there is no peace and security in your area, there’s nothing positive that can come out from that area. Anything to do with security in your area should be your primary concern,”he added.

Hon. Migereko further disclosed that economic empowerment is another key area for mobilization which should not be taken lightly.

“Living with a population bedeviled by poverty is a serious problem. So ensure that you monitor and sensitize people about government programs like Parish Development Model to ensure Socio-economic transformation in your area,” he explained.

“Sit with your people and identify which area of development works better for them.”

The Director of Manifesto Implementation Unit- Office of the President, Mr. Willis Bashasha urged the commissioners to work in unison with the unit to track, report and publicize the implementation of the manifesto.

“Monitor and ensure the implementation of all government programs like Parish Development Model to help government fulfill its manifesto before 2026,” Mr. Bashasha shared.

The Principal Human Resource Officer- Office of the President, Mr. Herbert Atuheire advised the commissioners, DISOs and RISOs to always observe the code of ethics for public service, saying it helps to keep them in check.

“All public officers are expected to be conversant with the provisions of the code of conduct and ethics and other regulations governing the public service,” Mr. Atuheire stressed.

“The code of ethics is a basis for enforcing discipline in the public service, ensures that public officers perform their duties with dedication, diligence, integrity and justice as well as ensuring that public servants provide high quality services to the general public as a duty.”

According to the Head of the RDC Secretariat, Maj. Martha Asiimwe, the

Regional Capacity Building Workshops for RDCs/RCCs, deputies and DISOs are meant to remind the commissioners and DISOs of their core mandate of supervision, monitoring, mobilisation and effective representation of the Central Government and H.E the President.

“The workshops are also aimed at refocusing the commissioners and DISOs to critical and prioritized government programs and projects where they should lead to achieve set objectives and ultimate goals as well as equipping them with more appropriate skills and tools to enhance their operation in their respective districts and cities,”Maj. Asiimwe said.