The Uganda Government through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Secretariat in Kampala, in partnership with the NGO Forum, United Nations and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) on Tuesday unveiled the SDG Festival slated for Thursday and Friday.

Albert Byamugisha, Head of SDG Secretariat said the objective of the festival is to provide a platform for creating awareness and promoting the localization of SDGs in Uganda.

“Specifically the festival will aim to; provide people centred interactive platforms for conversations about the active participation of ordinary citizens in the realization of SDGS, in addition to enhance knowledge and increase mutual understanding and generate solutions to enhance local action towards realization of SDGs,”he said.

Chris Nkwasibwe, Team Leader, Policy Governance and Civil engagement at the NGO Forum, said the festival will uphold the principle of “Leave No one behind” ensuring the inclusive participation of all citizens and stakeholders.

“Participants will include Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, United Nations in Uganda, Civil Society Private Sector and religious and cultural organizations among others,” he said.

Simon Peter Kasyate, Deputy Director, Public and Corporate Affairs at KCCA, said on Thursday, they will kick start off the Kampala People’s SDG Festival with the SDG walk from Kololo Independence Grounds at 9.00 am, graced by the Rt Hon. Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja as Chief Walker and Guest.

Thereafter, we will have the official opening ceremony at KCCA Grounds, Lugogo. This will usher us into the afternoon where we shall have exhibitions, entertainment and the Citizens Baraza,” he said.

Musinguzi Laban Joshua, the President, Youth Coalition for SDGs, said the Kampala People’s SDG provides an unprecedented opportunity to join hands and collectively work towards a sustainable and equitable future for all Ugandans.

“We have everyone; all citizens, stakeholders and development partners to actively participate in this inspiring event,”he said.