Kira Municipality legislator Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has said that he is not surprised that the top leadership of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has decided to sack him as the party Whip in Parliament.

The MP was replaced with Yusuf Nsibambi, the Mawokota South legislator.

Ssemujju said that he has always expected it because ever since his party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi started hobnobbing with President Yoweri Museveni, he is now working hard to fulfil the wishes of his new invisible master (Gen Museveni).

“This was just a matter of time because, in our earlier meeting with Amuriat, he told FDC MPs that Ssemujju Nganda was talking too much and was causing you other MPs problems. So it’s just given that Museveni would tell him that please I no longer want Ssemujju is causing me too much trouble. In fact, I was waiting for this,” he told journalists on Tuesday.

Ssemujju noted that he was elected by the FDC National Executive Committee, therefore Amuriat and Nandala Mafabi have no right to sack him like they are purporting. He, however, added that there is nothing in being the FDC whip in Parliament and if they wanted it he was free to give it back and there was no need of sacking him like they are claiming.

“Because my major responsibility is to represent the people of Kira Municipality. Amuriat and Nandala were already uncomfortable. Amuriat has been so incompetent that even fears competition from his own people, I think now he will become a very big leader since Ssemujju who has been disturbing him is no longer the whip and I congratulate him,” he said.

The infights at the once the mighty Political party FDC began a few weeks ago when Ssemujju pinned his party president Amuriat and party Secretary General Nandala Mafabi for accepting money from President Museveni and he revealed that the two are planning to start working with the National Resistance Movement.