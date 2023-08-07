What was meant to be a heroic rescue mission on Lake Victoria has plunged into tragedy as a police marine boat overturned, further exacerbating the heart-wrenching aftermath of last week’s horrifying accident.

The ill-fated boat, carrying valiant marine officers who were determined to retrieve the dead, now exacerbates the already profound sorrow surrounding the recent maritime disaster.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Police spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan, reported that on Sunday morning, the police boat capsized in Lake Victoria while it was returning to the shores after a rescue mission.

“While returning to the shore after successfully retrieving a body from the water, the boat capsized due to strong winds on the lake,” said Owoyesigyire.

According to Police, the dedicated marine officers on board displayed extraordinary bravery and resilience, as all of them were fortunately rescued amidst the treacherous waters.

Their unwavering commitment to saving lives, even in the face of immense danger, serves as a poignant reminder of the selflessness and courage that define the noble profession they embody.

“As the investigation into the accident is ongoing, further details will be provided as soon as they become available. Our priority remains to ensure the safety of our personnel and the public while conducting rescue operations and patrolling the waters of Lake Victoria , efforts to also retrieve more missing bodies are still on, following the accident that happened earlier this week,” Owoyesigyire said.

In a heartfelt statement, Mr. Owoyesigyire, expressed deep gratitude to all the rescuers involved in successfully retrieving the bodies of the missing individuals and promptly rescuing their officers. He commended their bravery and dedication in the rescue operation.

He said that Police remains steadfast in upholding safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future and pledged to collaborate with relevant authorities and stakeholders to enhance safety and rescue operations on Lake Victoria.

The fateful rescue operation was launched in response to the heart-wrenching accident that claimed the lives of 30 individuals last week, leaving families shattered and communities in mourning.

The tragic incident involved a boat transporting charcoal, fresh foods, silver fish, and other goods from Lwanabatya landing site in Kalangala district to Kasenyi landing site in Entebbe. The boat succumbed to strong winds on the lake during the night, resulting in its capsizing.

As the nation grapples with grief and tries to comprehend the overwhelming loss, questions arise about the challenges and risks faced by these valiant officers who put their lives on the line to retrieve the dead.

The incident has sparked conversations about the safety measures and protocols in place for such missions, calling for a thorough investigation to prevent future tragedies.

The brave marine officers, who survived the treacherous waters, have become symbols of resilience and heroism in the face of adversity.

As the nation stands in solidarity with those affected, a collective call for support and solidarity echoes across the shores of Lake Victoria, reminding us all of the fragility of life and the profound importance of safeguarding those who risk it all to protect others in their darkest hours.