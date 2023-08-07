Centenary Bank and Rotary Uganda have forged a partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aiming to unite Ugandans across the globe and extend a helping hand to those affected by cancer.

In the vibrant city of Kampala at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Headquarters on August 4th, these influential organizations announced their alliance, pledging to rally the Ugandan diaspora and compassionate well-wishers from other nations to actively participate in the forthcoming 2023 Cancer Run.

The theme for this year’s run is “Run for Hope,” taking place at the Kololo Independence Grounds and in key cities worldwide on August 27th, 2023. The aim is to raise Shs2 billion to construct two bunkers at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya, housing 2 LINAC cancer testing and treatment machines.

Hon. John Mulimba, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Affairs, expressed gratitude to Centenary Bank for embracing the contributions of Ugandans in the diaspora and foreign nationals, supporting this cause.

“This marks a milestone in our collective efforts to fight against one of our most formidable adversaries, cancer. Cancer is a scourge that has crippled many Ugandans in the country and many more in the diaspora. It is not only a Ugandan problem but a global challenge that is affecting millions of lives, across borders and nationalities. Today, we join hands in the fight against Cancer and call upon the community in the diaspora, to stand with us and support this noble cause,” Hon. Mulimba said, in a message read on his behalf by Ambassador Phillip Odida.

Allen Ayebare, Centenary Bank’s chief manager of Corporate Affairs and Communication, expressed appreciation for the partnership, emphasizing the importance of joining forces to combat cancer and provide support to those in need.

“The Rotary Cancer Run is not just a run but it is a cause that brings us together to raise awareness but most importantly find solutions and establish facilities that can help us detect, prevent and treat cancer patient,” Ayebare remarked.

The Rotary team led by Rtn Hon. Dr Mike Sebalu thanked Centenary bank for being platinum sponsors of walking the journey for the last 12 years alongside the government of Uganda.

Ambassador Philip Odida officially launched the RotaryCancerRun23 with a message to all Ugandans on prevention through maintaining healthy weight through exercise, lifestyle and by limiting or regulating alcohol consumption for those that can’t avoid.

He also stated that the run is a symbol of unity towards improved early detection, treatment and the road to a final cure. He then extended gratitude to all organizers involved in this noble cause and encouraged everyone to run.

This landmark initiative seeks to harness the power of unity and the widespread impact of the Ugandan diaspora, effectively channeling their support towards a common noble cause.

With cancer continuing to be a formidable challenge to the Ugandan population, the importance of raising awareness and funds for its prevention and treatment cannot be overstated.

As preparations for the monumental event gain momentum, the Centenary Bank, Rotary Uganda, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urge all Ugandans worldwide to join hands and take part in this transformative endeavor.

By collectively harnessing their strength, compassion, and generosity, they can drive change, create lasting impact, and stand shoulder to shoulder in the battle against cancer.

This shared commitment is poised to write a remarkable chapter in the annals of Uganda’s philanthropic endeavors, exemplifying the power of collective action and inspiring hope for a brighter, cancer-free future.