President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has this evening arrived in the Republic of Serbia for a two-day official visit.

On arrival at Nikola Tesla Airport-Belgrade, President Museveni was welcomed by H.E. Ivica Dačić, Serbia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs,H.E. Dragan Županjevac, the Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the Republic of Uganda, Hon. Henry Okello Oryem, Uganda’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs,H.E. Elizabeth Paula Napeyok, the Ambassador of the Republic of Uganda to the Republic of Serbia and the Chief of Protocol-Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Charles Ssentongo.

While in Serbia, the President will lead a Ugandan delegation of Government Officials and Private Sector Exporters in an Export and Investment Promotion Drive that will kickoff on Sunday 30th July,2023.

H.E Museveni will also officially open the Uganda Trade Hub “UGANDA CONNECT” in Belgrade which is aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between Uganda and Serbia and paving the way for Uganda’s goods and services in the Balkans region.

The President and his host, H.E Aleksandar Vucic are expected to witness the signing of various Memoranda of Understanding targeting agricultural products aimed at easing market access.

Other MOUs to be signed include Science and technology, transport and logistical development, tourism among other areas of cooperation.

The two leaders are expected to hold a joint press briefing on Sunday.

Among other engagements, the President will also address a business summit and tour an exhibition showcasing Ugandan products.

ENDS