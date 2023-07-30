Housing types refer to the various architectural designs and types of residential buildings that can be found in different communities. Each housing type has its own unique features and characteristics, reflecting the historical, cultural, and environmental influences of the area where it originated.

Research has revealed that modern architectural design increases the house’s value and beauty by up to 10 per cent. Here are some of Mirembe Villa’s house types that have made the estate to be rated one of the best amazing gated communities in Uganda.

3+1 Apartment Unit

This practical style brings a relaxing, airy, cheerful atmosphere indoors with a spectacular view of the Lake. A decent life you deserve.

Built-Up Area: 125 sqm, 3 Bedrooms, 1 servant’s quarter, 2 parking

N4 Customized 4 Bedroom Villa

This part of the term indicates that the villa in question has four bedrooms and has been customized. “Customized” suggests that the villa may be designed or modified to meet specific requirements or preferences, likely for the individual or family who will occupy it.

Therefore, the Two-stored structure has four self-contained Bedrooms, has a reasonable layout with offers a comfortable life. A spacious balcony faces Lake Victoria and Golf Course. This style of house is built on 180 ㎡, Plot Size: 13 Decimal, 4 Self-Contained Bedrooms, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Spacious Balcony, and 4 Parking Slots.

N5 Customized 5 Bedroom Villa

Two-stored structure with four self-contained Bedrooms. The reasonable layout offers a comfortable life. A spacious balcony faces Lake Victoria and Golf Course. Built-Up Area: 243 ㎡, Plot Size: 17 Decimal, 5 Self-Contained Bedrooms

Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Spacious Balcony.

3 Bedroom comfortable (Bungalow House)

Bungalows are small, single-story houses with low-pitched roofs and a front porch. These houses became popular in the early 20th century and are often associated with craftsman-style features.

Mirembe Villas Bungalows have a practical style that brings a relaxing, airy and cheerful atmosphere indoors. A decent life you deserve. Other Bungalow houses come in series of 4 Bedroom comfortable, 4 Bedroom luxury and 3-bedroom luxury.

Built-up area: 98m2, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Kitchen, living room, Dining room, Pantry, Laundry, 3 verandas, 3 parking slots.

4 Bedroom luxury (Bungalow House)

This practical style brings a relaxing, airy and cheerful atmosphere indoors. A decent life you deserve. Other Bungalow houses come in series of 4 Bedroom comfortable, 3 Bedroom luxury and 3 bedrooms comfortable.

Built-up area: 166m2, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Kitchen, Living room, Dining room, 1Pantry, 1Laundry, 2Verandas, 4Parking slots.

5 bedroom double storied villa

A double-storey villa, also known as a two-story villa, is a type of residential building that consists of two floors or levels. Villas are often considered luxurious and spacious residences, and having multiple floors allows for more living space and privacy.

The two-storey structure is characterized by five self-contained bedrooms. The creative use of space makes every functional area combine naturally. With the people-oriented design, you can enjoy a peaceful life and forget the madding crowd.

It has fantastic space and Layout, with two levels, a double-storey villa provides ample living space, making it suitable for larger families or those who desire more room for various activities and functions.

Secondly, bedroom Separation in a double-stored villa provides a sense of privacy and quietness from the living areas on the ground floor. It also has a large ground floor that typically houses the living room, dining room, kitchen, and sometimes additional family or entertainment rooms. This separation of spaces allows for better organization and utilization of the house.

And for the case of Mirembe Villas, their 5 double stored villa sits on 306 ㎡, Plot Size: 22 Decimal, 5 Self Contained Bedrooms, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Large Balconies, 10 Parking Slots, Large Front Compound.

