Mbarara City- The neighborhood of Katete Central in Mbarara City was shattered by a devastating act of domestic violence that resulted in the tragic death of 22-year-old woman, Ninsiima Phonah. The incident occurred last night, 25th July 2023, leaving the community in shock and grief as they mourn the loss of a vibrant young life.

Police in Mbarara City South Division have since launched an intensive search for the suspect, identified only as Saidi, who allegedly committed the heinous act. According to initial reports, the incident unfolded around 11:40pm in their modest single rented room.

The tragedy is said to have emerged from a heated disagreement between the couple, stemming from accusations of extramarital affairs leveled against Ninsiima by Saidi. What began as a misunderstanding quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, with Saidi resorting to stabbing Ninsiima in the right side of her stomach, inflicting fatal injuries that would claim her life.

The gruesome scene left Ninsiima’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood, as horrified neighbors called the police to respond to the distressing situation. Despite their best efforts, Ninsiima could not be saved, and her body was transported to the Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination, as part of the investigation process.

In light of the gravity of the situation and the need for justice to be served, the Mbarara City Police are conducting an extensive manhunt for Saidi. They are determined to apprehend the suspect swiftly and ensure that he faces the full force of the law for his alleged actions.

Rwizi Regional Police Spokesperson SP Kasasira Samson urges anyone with information about Saidi’s whereabouts to come forward and cooperate with the police in their investigation. He assures the public that any information provided will be treated confidentially and will aid in the timely resolution of the case.

This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical need to address and combat domestic violence in society. It is a collective responsibility to create awareness, foster safe environments, and support victims who may be enduring such hardships silently.