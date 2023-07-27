Mbarara City – A shocking incident of murder by stabbing has left the community in Mbarara City’s South Division in deep sorrow and fear, as police continue their relentless pursuit of the unknown assailants responsible for the heinous crime.

In a tragic turn of events, the life of Nambuya Annet, a 32-year-old businesswoman and resident of Katete Central, Katete ward in Mbarara City, was brutally cut short last night, 25th July 2023, when she fell victim to a vicious stabbing while innocently enjoying her smoking pipe under a tree. The incident took place around 11:45 PM in Katete cell, leaving her lifeless body sprawled in a pool of blood.

Promptly responding to the distress call, the Mbarara City authorities, arrived at the scene to investigate the gruesome murder. With utmost dedication to bring justice for the bereaved family, the police deployed a specialized K-9 unit to track down the perpetrators. This commendable effort led to a significant breakthrough when a sharp panga, stained with blood, was discovered about 50 meters away from the crime scene.

In their thorough search, investigators also recovered several other key exhibits that could potentially aid in the identification of the culprits. Among these items were a sharp knife, a black nicker, an Infinix Phone, a watch, and the victim’s smoking pipe neatly wrapped in a polythene bag. These crucial pieces of evidence are expected to play a vital role in the ongoing inquiries, inching the authorities closer to solving this chilling murder.

As the investigation progresses, the body of the deceased has been transported to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination. This step is crucial in establishing the exact cause of death and further supporting the evidence gathered at the crime scene.

The entire community is rallying behind the police as they work tirelessly to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice. The senseless act of violence has left neighbors and friends in shock, but their determination to assist the police in any way possible remains unwavering.

In a statement, SP Kasasira Samson urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist the investigation. He assured the public that their identity would be treated with utmost confidentiality, and any assistance, no matter how small, could prove instrumental in solving the case.