The Contingent Commander of Uganda People’s Defence Forces serving under the East African Community Regional Force, Colonel Michael Walaka Hyeroba has tasked Battalion Commanders and Staff Officers to intensify and thoroughly check on the discipline of the troops during routine activities where forces interact with the civilian community as a means of safeguarding the mission’s efforts.

Col Hyeroba was addressing the Uganda Contingent at a baraza during the ongoing effort to sensitize the Uganda People’s Defence Force Contingent operating under the East African Community Regional Force in the Democratic Republic of Congo on the significance of complying with the Code of Conduct and total discipline for EACRF peacekeepers.

Col Hyeroba urged them to caution their men against operational malpractices that can jeopardize the Force’s mandate. “We must ensure that our discipline is sound so that the mission of EACRF doesn’t in any way violate humanity.”

Col Hyeroba reminded the troops that total adherence to the UPDF and EACRF Code of Conduct will ensure the safeguarding of the regional efforts toward bringing normalcy to the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. He warned that any Officer or man who will go against the code of conduct will be severely punished for their actions according to the laws.