The Prime Minister of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja on Monday 24th July, 2023 met with Pope Francis at the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace in Italy. T

This was after she had given a keynote address at the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East Annual Summit 2023 (ECAM Summit) at the St. Regis Hotel in Rome.

The duo had a closed-door meeting for 25 minutes, discussing various issues, including the Refugee situation in Uganda and the recently passed law on homosexuality.

“Today, I had the privilege of meeting with His Holiness Pope Francis (@Pontifex) in Vatican, Italy, where I earlier gave a keynote address at the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East Annual Summit,” Rt Hon. Nabbanja tweeted on Monday.

She also revealed,” Among the topics covered during the conversation, the Pope was touched by the generosity of the Ugandan institutions to migrants and refugees, not only from the African region, but as far as Central Asian countries.”

The Prime Minister arrived in Italy last Sunday and she was received by Uganda’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to Italy H.E. Elizabeth Paula Napeyok, Alinemary Kemerwa Kenyangi – Deputy Head of Mission and Siragi Wakaabu Agriculture Attache/ Alternate Permanent Representative to FAO, WFP & IFAD.