Pope Francis has invited the Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament Anita Annet Among to the Vatican for a private meeting, according to a letter from Vatican.

In the note Verbale dated 3rd July 2023, transmitted through the Apostolic Nunciature in the Federal Republic of Germany, The Holy Father invited the Speaker for a private meeting on Friday the 25th of August 2023.

“His Holiness the Pope has granted a private audience to the Rt Hon. Among Anita Annet, Speaker of of the Parliament of Uganda on Friday morning 25th August 2023,” the note Verbale read in part.

The Speaker will be accompanied by a delegation of three to the meeting according to the invitation.

This is the third time the Speaker is meeting Pope Francis since her election to the leadership of the Legislature.