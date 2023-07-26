President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today left for Russia to join other African leaders for the second Russia- Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

At Entebbe International Airport, President Museveni was seen off by the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, the Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, Police’s Director Human Resource Development, AIGP Godfrey Golooba, and the Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons Mr.Samuel Akena.

While in Russia, President Museveni is expected to have a tête-à-tête session with his host, Russian President Vladimir Putin on a wide range of issues.

He’s also expected to have several bilateral meetings and discussions with different delegations at the sidelines of the summit.

The summit in St. Petersburg will run on Thursday and Friday after which H.E Museveni will head to the Serbian capital, Belgrade, to inaugurate a hub for promoting Uganda’s tourism, trade and investment potential in line with bolstering commercial diplomacy in Eastern Europe.

Uganda has for long enjoyed warm historical ties with Russia and present-day Serbia dating back to the early 1990s.