In the wake of recent protests that have gripped various parts of the country, Kenya’s President HE. William Ruto has extended an olive branch to the opposition, expressing his willingness to engage in dialogue to address the concerns raised by the demonstrators.

Protests erupted in several cities and towns across Kenya over the past week, spearheaded by Raila Odinga’s Azimio coalition, with citizens expressing their grievances on a range of issues.

Critics accuse Ruto of rolling back on promises made during the August 2022 election campaign, when he declared himself the champion of impoverished Kenyans and pledged to improve their economic fortunes.

But the 56-year-old rags-to-riches businessman has raised taxes even as the country buckles under the burden of spiraling inflation.

At least 50 people have been killed since March, according to rights groups which have also denounced what they termed “repression” and “extrajudicial executions.”

Ruto said Tuesday he is ready to meet opposition leader Raila Odinga “anytime” after months of anti-government protests that have sparked international calls for dialogue.

“As you have always known, am available to meet one-on-one with you anytime at your convenience,” Ruto said in a post addressing Odinga on Twitter, which is being rebranded as ‘X’.

This gesture comes as a surprise to many, as Ruto and the opposition have been at odds over various political issues in recent years.

The President is known for his conservative stances, while the opposition has been advocating for more progressive policies and increased government accountability.

Since March, Odinga’s Azimio coalition has staged nine days of street protests against the government, with the rallies sometimes degenerating into looting and deadly clashes between security forces and demonstrators.

Odinga called off demonstrations in April and May after Ruto agreed to dialogue, but the talks broke down, with Azimio organising several rounds of protests this month.

At least 50 people have been killed in the skirmishes since March, according to Azimio. Official figures put the toll at 20.

“We are witnessing unprecedented police brutality, police and hired gangs have shot and killed or wounded scores of people at close range,” Odinga told a press conference in the capital Nairobi earlier Tuesday.

Ruto has defended the conduct of the police, saying last week: “We do not want a country of violence or fighting or destruction of property”.

As the country awaits Odinga’s response to the President’s invitation, many are hopeful that dialogue between the two sides could lead to substantive discussions about the issues affecting Kenyan citizens.

However, both parties will need to approach the talks with open minds and a genuine willingness to find solutions that benefit the nation as a whole.

On Tuesday, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, an independent watchdog created by Parliament, said it was “disheartening to witness the escalating tensions and the blatant disregard for human rights principles” by both rogue demonstrators and police.

Rights groups, including Amnesty International, last week denounced “repression” by police and said they had evidence of 27 “extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions” in July alone.

Odinga’s team had called for another round of demonstrations on Wednesday but said they were changing tack to hold “solidarity parades and vigil for victims of police brutality”.

In a statement late Monday, the coalition asked: “Kenyans to come out and light candles and lay flowers, preferably white, in remembrance of and respect for the victims.”

Meanwhile, security forces have been deployed to maintain order and ensure the safety of both protesters and the general public.

Kenyan authorities have emphasized their commitment to upholding the right to peaceful assembly while cautioning against any actions that may escalate tensions or lead to violence.

The situation in Kenya remains fluid, and the willingness of the opposition to accept President Ruto’s offer for a meeting will likely determine the next steps in resolving the ongoing protests.

The eyes of the nation and the international community are closely monitoring the developments as they unfold.