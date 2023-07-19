Rukungiri- The village of Kateramo in Kikongi Parish, Bwambara Sub-county, was left in disbelief following a tragic incident that unfolded on the evening of July 17, 2023. Byamukama Jastus, a 28-year-old man, stands accused of the alleged murder of his own father, Mbanganisa John, a 65-year-old resident known for his humble peasant lifestyle.

According to reports, the horrifying event occurred at approximately 10:00pm. The deceased was inside his house, accompanied by his grandchildren, when his son, Byamukama Jastus, arrived and knocked on the door. Niwahereza Evans, a 12-year-old boy, opened the door for his uncle, unknowingly setting off a series of events that would lead to a gruesome tragedy.

Eyewitnesses state that an altercation ensued between the father and son, with Byamukama Jastus allegedly becoming increasingly aggressive towards Mbanganisa John. The deceased, in an attempt to diffuse the situation, urged his son to leave him alone and return to the place he had been residing in Rwenshama. However, the suspect grew more violent, grabbing a walking stick and viciously attacking his own father. He repeatedly struck the victim, ultimately throwing him onto the bed and gripping his neck in a menacing grip.

The commotion caught the attention of the young grandchildren, who immediately called for help in rescuing their beloved grandfather. Kamani Edson, a neighbor, and others swiftly responded to the distress calls. They witnessed the suspect fleeing the scene and alerted the village defense secretary, Muyambi Protazi. Together, they tracked down and apprehended Byamukama Jastus before promptly notifying the authorities at Bikurungu Police.

The police swiftly intervened, registering the case under SD Reference 02/18/07/2023. A team comprising homicide investigators, Criminal Investigations Officers (CIO), and Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) visited the scene to collect evidence and document the gruesome crime. Statements were obtained from witnesses to piece together the tragic sequence of events. Byamukama Jastus was promptly arrested and taken into police custody.

In the wake of this shocking incident, the body of Mbanganisa John was transported to the Rwakabengo Health Centre III mortuary for a postmortem examination. The results of the examination will shed light on the exact cause of death, providing crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation.

ASP Maate Elly, the spokesperson for the Kigezi region, assured the public that the police are diligently working to uncover the truth and hold the suspect accountable for his alleged actions.