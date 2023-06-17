The former Prime Minister of Uganda, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda and other African leaders have today held peace talks with the President of Russia, H.E Vladimir Putin, in a move aimed at ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The high-level meeting was held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Dr. Rugunda is the Special Envoy representing President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the mediation process.

The delegation of African leaders from seven African countries is on a peace mission to resolve the conflict that has negatively affected the world economy.

The delegation led by South Africa President H.E Cyril Ramaphosa first held discussions with Ukraine’s President H.E Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy where they advised the warring parties to settle the war through negotiations and diplomatic means.

“This war must be settled and there should be peace through negotiations and diplomatic means, and we should advance towards that peace because all wars in the end do come to an end. And we believe that this war should be brought to an end as quickly as possible,” President Ramaphosa told the media shortly after a closed-door meeting with President Zelenskyy.

The other African leaders who are on the peace mission include; H.E Macky Sall- the President of Senegal, H.E Azali Assoumani – President of Comoros who also doubles as the current Chair of African Union (AU) , H.E Hichilema Hakainde- the President of Zambia, H.E Mostafa Madbouly- Prime minister of Egypt and a Special Envoy representing the President of Congo Brazzaville.