Government has taken charge of the burial arrangements of fallen Supreme Court Judge Stella Arach- Amoko. This is according to the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda.

“On behalf of the N.O.C, I wish to announce that the Gov’t is taking charge of the burial arrangements of fallen Justice Stella Arach- Amoko. Sympathies to the family, Judiciary and Ugandans at large. MHSRIEP,” Hon. Babalanda said in a tweet on Saturday.

Justice Arach- Amoko,69, passed away on Saturday at about 4.00am at Nakasero hospital.

The sad news was confirmed by the Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family of the late Hon. Justice Stella Arach Amoko, the Judiciary, the legal fraternity, the country and the East African region as a whole. The Judiciary has lost an extraordinary jurist who has been a champion of Justice,” Justice Buteera said.

Arach was appointed Justice of the Supreme Court in 2013, a position she served until the time of her death.

She previously worked as a State Attorney in the Attorney General’s Chambers and rose through the ranks to a commissioner for civil litigation between 1979 to 1997.

She served as a High court judge for 13 years from 1997 to 2010 prior to her elevation to the Court of Appeal. Prior to this, she also served at the East African Court of Justice, from 2006 until 2008, as a judge and from 2008 until 2013, as a deputy principal judge of the First Instance Division.

In 2010, Arach was among the candidates considered by the Judicial Service Commission who applied for appointment as the Chief Justice of Uganda. Between 15 April 2018 and 14 April 2020, Arach-Amoko served as the chairperson of the nine-member Management Committee of Uganda’s Law Development Centre.