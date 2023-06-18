Journalism in Africa; Uganda in particular requires one to operate under a legalized media house with legalized documents; maybe a Certificate in any legalised institution for the beginner.

It is a profession worth time, energy and a daily routine of reading and researching to be at the front line of your job is required.

It is a talent and continuous sacrifice to bring the lives of people into stories that are catchy and inspiring.

Despite the not so good working environment; low wages and incentives, many are transparent and ethically enough to do the work in a professional manner.

However, ethical journalism remains lacking in Greater Masaka Region as questions of who is to blame continue to linger.

The journalists in Greater Masaka are affiliated to different media houses in lieu to serving their journalistic purposes with passion and talent in order to earn a living with the unifying fraternity that brings all of them together remains Southern Buganda Journalists Association (SOBUJA).

I own to put the matter of clarity and brevity onto journalists plying their trade licenses and niche in Masaka under SOBUJA where I belong for failing to burn the hatchet and emerge as a unison to achieve the best out from the profession.

Before this news chipped in; thousands of stories were read and reported by journalists in the region, keeping the public at the whelms of information and entertainment.

Though the media fraternity has been appreciative to the solid foundation laid heavily by veteran journalists; Salongo John Johns Sserwanga, (Radio Uganda, Taifah Empya News Papers and Radio Buddu), Micheal J Ssali (Agriculture writer, Daily Monitor), and celebrated Tomusange Kayinja (News reporter CBS FM; the room for Nightmare days roars.

Many enjoy the pen in print and using their voices well on air; but the situation of the mother body of journalism in the region SOBUJA is alarming.

As for clarity; journalism sets the agenda and plays the surveillance and watchdog role in the society but the players themselves; Journalists in Greater Masaka are against the theory within themselves.

The fraternity; SOBUJA elections have become the talk of the day but years seem to pass by when no credible leadership envisioned in place. Parties, individuals; Mr. Sozi Ssekimpi and Edward Bindhe tried but until now the pegging order of leadership is lacking.

“Are Journalists supposed to be ruled by fellow journalists or governed by outsiders who are influential and opinionated in the media?” asked Farish Magembe, the Next Media Broadcasting Service (NBS) reporter.

Magembe is not the only concerned journalist whose career in reporting politics, current affairs and business rose in air since joining as the Greater Masaka Bureau Chief for the forementioned Media House in 2015.

He observes that the current situation of journalism seems to be on a menace if no immediate evasive action is taken by bodies such as Human Rights Network for Journalists Uganda (HRNJ) led by Robert Ssempala and Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) itself to bring the 350 journalists together under SOBUJA.

What is so striking and captivating, everyone’s attention is the wave of disjointed journalists; less co-operative and supporting one another under different groups that has made the profession unhealthy.

Does the situation require the intervention of the African Institute for Investigative Journalism (AIIJ) body led by journalist Solomon Sserwanja, also a human rights and social justice advocate?

“The basis of scholarship and mentorship is predominately needed by the journalists but no one is committed to work under a disjointed group of people. We need to get back to the drawing board so that other parties are attracted,” narrates Magembe.

Many voices are heard but the solution remains ever in the dustbin of Masaka City streets including the failure of organizing peaceful elections for the association since the leadership has always been marred by political parties such; National Resistance Movement (NRM) and National Unity Platform (NUP) being involved.

“The will is re-invented and the constitution is already in place but the 350 members cannot be operating without team cohesion brought by an association,” Magembe observed.

If not by exaggeration, this time around something called journalism has been under a jeopardy with passionate individuals and stakeholders seeing no light if the leadership of the association is lacking in place.

Imagine, a journalist fighting one another in the field like primary two kids! Many have pride, envy, rival ships and a thousand motives to depreciate each other even in the field.

According to Magembe; the biggest problem emanates from the ideologies and beliefs of journalists.

Mr Kayanja is the one who spearheaded the formation of SOBUJA, with an aim of bringing all journalists together in the sub-region.

But all these efforts went down over disunity.

Journalism is not a war. The need to rebrand and seek for refresher courses relevant to journalists is required.

We should not even run it on shoe strings as it was in recent years.

The shifting stand of journalism in Uganda needs innovative people not people who behave like sheep and quarrel on events due to their political affiliations while in public.

The need to stick to obligation and work as a team to communicate to targeted masses as well as painting a good picture in the public and would-be-journalists in future has always been the sense of humor in the face and curtains of journalism in Uganda.

“As an Association, legal assistance should be one of the privileges to ascertain in position and many times it has been overwhelming whenever disagreements occur,” he added.

Magembe shares that the constitution of the association needs to be revised and solve the issue of political difference which has made the journalists disentangled.

The journalists themselves compiled numerous proposals in different organizations seeking training and mentorship programs but because of disunity among the journalists all efforts died a natural cold death.

“Recently our colleague ; Deo Kasibante, died due to stress and lack of motivation from the work place. If we were organized as an association; he would not have poisoned himself,” observed Magembe who has been core in seeking peaceful journalism in the region including involving the Eco-opportunities Commission to reconcile the fraternity.

AS for clarity for one to be affiliated to the SOBUJA, they must be registered, administered and licensed by media houses to operate.

