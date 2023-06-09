Police in Kisoro district have in custody a 31 year old primary teacher for having carnal knowledge with a pupil.

Seith Nkuzimana,a teacher attached to Buhozi Primary School in Busanza sub county allegedly had carnal knowledge with a 15 year old girl, a pupil of the same school.

It’s alleged that in the month of September 2022, the suspect had carnal knowledge with the victim who was then a P.7 pupil of the same school.

It’s further alleged that he used to call the victim and have sex with her in the staff room and at times from the bush and he could lure her by giving money ranging from Shs 5,000 to Shs 10,000= .

According to the Kigezi subregion Police spokesperson Elly Maate,It’s during the month of February 2023 that the parents of the victim realised that she was pregnant and the matter was reported at Kisoro police station for management.

After the suspect learnt of having been reported, he went in hiding until Thursday when he was arrested from Kampala and transferred to Kisoro where he is currently being detained.