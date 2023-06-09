Just as most fans of trouble were getting excited about the fight between Bad Black and the duo of Kuluthum and Acram, the latter have chosen to cease fire, much to the disappointment of those that had taken to their side.

The celebrity couple last week dragged self confessed thigh vendor, Shanitah Namuyimbwa to Kampala Central Police Station on allegations of cyber harrassment.

A week prior, Namuyimbwa had bitterly shredded Kuluthum and her man, Acram whom she accused of demeaning her man, Asher and ripping through her over her thigh business.

The renowned cyber assassin trolled the former Musama for being a nothing man who until now sleeps in the bedsheets left behind by his wife’s departed husband, Sheikh Muzaata.

She also attacked him for the pencil thin “sulubada” which she argued was too insignificant to even satisfy her in bed.

In the precisely targeted cyber missiles, Kuluthum was not spared either. Bad Black the Queen herself targeted her for her size which she indicated was too amorphous that she could hardly afford to bath herself adequately to keep clean.

In response, the massively schooled celebrity Kulythum vowed to bring the cantankerous ex convict down using the law, to which the latter laughed and bragged she had seen it all and there was none to feel worried about.

But as the temperatures grew way to hot for her to bear, the famed con artist announced that she had run out of the country for fear of being paraded before the same judges that had handled her prestigious 11 million dollar scam case.

Kuluthum has, however, announced she and husband have talked and agreed to let the matter pass and allow the undetectable Black be for thats what the qorun teaches.

To this act of forgiveness, Badblack thanked her and wished her well and also revealed that she has forgiven Acram for his demeaning remarks about her man, Asha.