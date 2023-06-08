President Yoweri Museveni has decided to go into self isolation at Nakasero State Lodge after confirming that he has Covid-19.

In a statement released on Thursday, President Museveni revealed that on Tuesday he started experiencing mild flu-like symptoms but he ignored the feeling and had his meetings in Entebbe as well as working on his voluminous State of the Nation Address that was slated for the next day.

“Yesterday morning, however, I noticed some mild flu-like symptoms in one of the nostrils (the right one). That is when I called my doctors to take samples and rule out Corona. They took three samples- one rapid and two PCRs. The rapid one was negative and so was one of the PCRs,” the President said.

“However, one of the PCRs was positive. Taking precautionary measures, I traveled to Kololo, with a separate car from Maama’s car as the samples were taken back for reconfirmation. When I came back from Kololo, it was confirmed that I had Corona,” he added.

President Museveni has since gone into self isolation and he has delegated his work for today and tomorrow (Heroes’ Day in Luwero) to Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja.

“As everybody knows, I have been very cautious with Corona. However, recently, I had to give up masks because they have been causing me allergic reactions in the eyes and also in the throat. Do you remember when I lost my voice twice during the elections? That is part of the allergy,” he noted.

I have, therefore, got the second forced leave in the last 53 years, ever since 1971, when we started fighting Idi Amin. One other time, was when I had a problem of sinuses and I had to lie low for some days at Mweya. By God’s Grace all is well, and I am only experiencing mild symptoms. However, I always prefer to err on the side of caution and self-isolate for now.”