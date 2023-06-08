The fight against corruption, abuse of authority, and misconduct in public office is a crucial battle that requires committed leaders who lead by example and prioritize the well-being of their nation. Beti Kamya, the Inspector General of Government (IG) in Uganda, holds a position of immense responsibility in leading this fight. However, her recent statements, where she dismisses her role in fighting corruption and prioritizes personal privileges, have not only eroded public trust but also revealed a concerning level of detachment from the challenges faced by ordinary Ugandans.

As the head of the Inspectorate of Government, Beti Kamya is entrusted with the formidable mandate of eliminating corruption, abuse of authority, and misconduct in public office. However, her recent statement indicating that it is the responsibility of Ugandans to fight corruption, not her, is a clear abdication of her fundamental duty. By shifting the burden onto the people, she not only undermines her own role but also discredits the efforts of those dedicated to creating a more transparent and accountable society. Kamya’s statement discredits the efforts of those individuals and organizations dedicated to creating a more transparent and accountable society in Uganda. There are many individuals, activists, civil society organizations, and whistleblowers who have dedicated their time and energy to exposing corruption, advocating for reform, and holding those in power accountable. By suggesting that it is solely the responsibility of the people to fight corruption, Kamya dismisses the collective efforts of these individuals and organizations. It sends a message that their work is inconsequential and that their fight against corruption is futile without the active engagement of those in positions of power.

Leadership requires setting an example and taking responsibility for one’s actions. Kamya’s abdication of her duty to fight corruption not only undermines the credibility of her position but also erodes public trust in the effectiveness of the Inspectorate of Government. As the head of this institution, she should be leading the charge, inspiring others, and ensuring that corruption is rooted out from public office. Her statement sends a message that she is either unable or unwilling to fulfill her responsibilities, casting doubt on the commitment of the Inspectorate of Government to combat corruption.

Public trust is a crucial component of effective governance. Unfortunately, Kamya’s statements have shattered the trust placed in her by the Ugandan public. By prioritizing her own personal privileges and displaying a lack of empathy for the challenges faced by ordinary citizens, she has demonstrated a severe detachment from the realities of the nation. This loss of trust not only damages her credibility but also undermines the credibility of the Inspectorate of Government as an institution.

Her refusal to acknowledge her role in fighting corruption and her dismissive attitude towards the struggles faced by Ugandans are a betrayal of the leadership position she holds. Instead of inspiring change and championing anti-corruption measures, she perpetuates a culture of impunity and fosters a sense of hopelessness among those who look to her for guidance.

It is crucial to recognize that the failure to actively fight corruption, especially in a position tasked with such responsibility, is corruption in itself. Corruption thrives in environments where leaders do not take decisive actions to combat it. By neglecting her duty and dismissing the fight against corruption, Kamya becomes complicit in perpetuating corruption and undermines the very purpose of the Inspectorate of Government.

In light of the severity of Kamya’s statements and the subsequent loss of public trust, an honorable resignation is the best course of action she can take. Resigning from her position would demonstrate her acknowledgement of the gravity of her remarks and her commitment to the fight against corruption. It would also allow for a new leader, untarnished by such controversy, to restore public trust, reinvigorate the battle against corruption, and work towards building a more transparent and accountable society.

History has shown that leaders accused of corruption have often chosen to resign to protect the integrity of their respective positions and institutions. Examples such as South Korea’s President Park Geun-hye, Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff, and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak have all faced corruption accusations and subsequently resigned from their positions. These leaders understood the importance of accountability, the need to regain public trust, and the preservation of the institutions they served.

It is our firm belief that her honorable resignation is the best gift she can offer to the people of Uganda, allowing for new leadership to restore public trust, recommit to the fight against corruption, and work towards a more transparent and accountable society.

The writer is the LC5 Male Youth Councillor for Rubanda District.

wilfredarinda@gmail.com