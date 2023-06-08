City businessman Hamis Kiggundu famously known as Ham has claimed that the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka and lawyer Edwin Karugire, a son-in-law of the First Family, are after his life.

Ham also accuses the duo of intimidating Judges in his case against Diamond Trust Bank (DTB).

Ham made this revelation on Thursday after he was told that the judgement in his case against DTB at Supreme Court would be ready on June 13, 2023, yet his lawyers still had an application to file.

Ham wondered why would the court delay a case in which a foreigner broke the law yet the same court is treating the citizens unfairly.

“Have you seen any fairness here? The case is against an Indian but have you seen any Indian here? It’s us blacks fighting each other like how it was in times of colonialism, this is too bad. What is going on here is too terrible,” Ham said.

He added that a foreign bank broke the law but the court under the orders of the Attorney General Kiwanuka and President Museveni’s son-in-law Karugire has shielded it yet Ugandans who fall in the same category are in prisons serving their sentences.

“Our brothers are in prisons but the Indian is free and was operating without any license, he even confessed it before the court but the same court is defending him now. So where is the Chief Justice? Is he seeing how Uganda’s justice system is under attack? But I want to tell Justice Dollo that you are the custodian of the law and you are not above the law. We shall all die but it’s our duty to develop this country while still living. However we shall not develop if the Justice system still allows kangaroo courts to take place,” he said.

“Karugire and Kiryowa Kiwanuka should stop intimidating people and all judges because Uganda has no room for impunity and this kind of arrogance! I might be here today and I might not be here the next day but if anything happens to me just know that it’s Kiryowa Kiwanuka and Karugire that have taken my life.”

Since 2020, Ham has been battling a court case against DTB. The case started in March 2020, when he filed a suit against DTB for recoveries of monies unlawfully debited in Excess of Shs120 Billion from his accounts. The bank unlawfully and deceitfully withdrew these amounts over a spread period of 10 years in excess of all the companies liabilities to the bank on top of which Kirwowa Kiwanuka admitted on court records In September 2020, that DTB Kenya did not have a license permitting it to conduct banking business in Uganda and neither did DTB Uganda have the authority to conduct agency business on behalf of DTB Kenya thereby contravening sections; 4 (1) and 117 of the Financial Institutions Act and the banking regulations.

On October 7, 2020, A judgment was entered in favour of Ham Enterprises (U) Limited at the high court by Hon Justice Henry Peter Adonyo.

According to Ham, Kiryowa Kiwanuka is using his political influence as the current attorney general and Mr. Karugire is using his Marital status as President Museveni’s in-law to Save Diamond Trust Bank from the illegalities.