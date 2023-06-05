The Electoral Commission has started the nominations of candidates willing to contest in the by-election for Bukedea District chairperson.

The nomination exercise has started today, Monday, June 5, 2023 and it will end tomorrow Tuesday, June 6 2023. During this exercise, the Commission will also nominate candidates to contest for positions of Councillors in Local Government Councils in Bukedea District where vacancies exist.

According to the Spokesperson of Electoral Commission, Mr Paul Bukenya, the nominations are being conducted at the office of the Returning Officer in Bukedea Town Council (starting at 9 am and ending at 5 pm).

Aspiring candidates are required to fulfil all the requirements for nomination for District Chairperson (LC. V) and Councillor for the respective electoral position.

“So far, seven (7) aspirants (names arranged in alphabetical order) have collected forms for nomination of District Chairperson, and are expected to return them for verification during this exercise: Akol Mary (National Resistance Movement – NRM); Edekeny Pius (Independent); Lokwiisk Tychicus Ebukalin (Independent); Oita Sam Odeke (Forum for Democratic Change – FDC); Okiria Paul (National Unity Platform – NUP); Okwii Salim (Uganda People’s Congress – UPC); and, Omagor David Stephen (Independent),” said Mr Bukenya while at Uganda Media Center on Monday.

He added that the nomination exercise will end on Tuesday 6th June 2023 and the nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for six (6) days, that is, from Wednesday 7th to Monday 12th June 2023.

The polling for District Female Workers Councillor, Bukedea and the Sub County Male Youth Councillor representing Kocheka Sub-county, will be conducted on 13th June 2023 and shall be by electoral college.

Polling and counting of results for by-election of the District Chairperson, Bukedea; the District Directly-elected Councillor for Bukedea Sub County; the Sub County Woman Councillor for Mukongoro in Aligoi Sub County and the Sub County Directly-elected Councillor for Kotiokot Parish in Kabarwa Sub County, will be conducted on Wednesday 14th June 2023, at all polling stations in the affected electoral areas.

Meanwhile, the District Chairperson seat for Bukedea district fell vacant following the death of the former Chairperson, Moses Olemukan on 17th December 2022, while the other Local Government vacancies occurred due to the resignation of the elected Councillors.