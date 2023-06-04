President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has donated 50 motorcycles/boda bodas to the Nubian youths in Nakatonya village, Bombo Town Council in Luweero District.

On behalf of the President, the boda bodas were yesterday June 3, 2023, handed over to the youths under their umbrella body- Nakatonya Bombo-Nubian Youth Association- Boda boda Stage by the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye.

Ms. Barekye told the excited audience that President Museveni was happy with the people of Nakatonya for the support they have been according to him and as a way of appreciation, he decided to honour their request of 50 boda bodas.

“Because of your strategic positioning and organization, the President saw you and decided to help you. He always sees you whenever he passes here, that is why he sent us to you to find out how he can help you. Thank you for supporting him and the NRM Government,” Ms. Barekye told the youths.

The State House Comptroller also urged the youth to utilise the boda bodas well to create wealth.

“Boda bodas are a source of income, utilise them well, don’t sell them, use them to generate wealth. People in Kampala have used them to improve their livelihoods,” she added.

Ms. Barekye also assured the Nubian community in Bombo that President Museveni was ready to solve all their problems and asked them to embrace government programs like Parish Development Model (PDM) to fight poverty in their area.

“The President knows very well that the Nubian community loves him so much. All your requests are going to be handled. For years the President has been on a fight against poverty through government programs like PDM, please take part in them so that you benefit and improve your livelihoods,” she stressed.

Maj. Emma Kuteesa who led a team that was sent by the State House Comptroller to ascertain the needs of the youths in Nakatonya village disclosed that the President had also accepted the youths’ request to be recruited into the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

“These youth are very organized. When President Museveni won in the last general elections, they celebrated the whole night. During our interaction, they told Mzee that they want to also join the army. The President has now ordered that we write down their names and send the list to the CDF so that he recruits them in the army,” Maj. Kuteesa said amid chants from the youths who popularly call themselves D13.

On his part, the NRM District Chairperson for Luweero, Mr. Ronald Ndawula said the package was a reward from President Museveni to the youths for the love and support they have been showing him.

Mr. Ndawula further cautioned the youths not to be diverted by self-seeking opposition politicians but focus on bettering their lives.

“Success comes to those who are prepared. I thank the youth of D13 for positioning themselves to the extent of being recognized by the President,” he said.

Mr. Abubaker Ahmed, the Chairperson of the boda boda project thanked President Museveni for honouring their request and promised that they will support him and the NRM Government for eternity.

“Four months back the President saw us on our stage and promised to meet us and recently he sent us a team from the State House that asked us how we wanted the President to help us. We identified boda bodas and a request to help some of us join the army,” Mr. Ahmed said.

“The youths of Nakatonya support NRM. The blood of NRM runs through us. Despite all the challenges, we said we shall not stop supporting Mzee. We thank you Madam Barekye and Mzee for the support. This is not an individual project everyone will benefit. Extend our sincere gratitude to Mzee for this support,” he added.

Mr. Ahmed also thanked President Museveni for bringing peace and freedom to Uganda that has enabled the country to prosper.

The Luweero District Chairperson Women Council, Ms. Jimia Musa Senkanja thanked the President for skilling the youths through various programs such as the Presidential Zonal industrial hub initiative.

“I Thank the President for skilling the youth. I also thanked Madam Jane for spearheading the Presidential Zonal Industrial Hub project. Our youths have greatly benefited from the hub in Kayunga. But the 20 slots we have as Luweero are not enough given the fact we have 21 sub-counties. If you give us our own hub it will be better,” Ms. Jimia added.

“I would also like to thank the youth of D13 for this initiative. People look at you as crime preventers, but you have done something wonderful. That’s why the President has also appreciated you to the extent of giving you boda bodas.”

The Mayor of Bombo Town Council Mr. Osman Kassim commended Ms. Barekye for delivering President Museveni’s fulfilled pledge.

He also revealed that Bombo has always been a strong supporter of NRM and that was evident with the last general elections where the area overwhelmingly voted for President Museveni and other party candidates.

“The youth of D13 do a very good mobilisation job for NRM. They have always supported the NRM candidates in elections even without facilitation but today we are very happy that finally their sweat has finally paid off,” Mr. Kassim noted.

Mr. Abdu Nassib Sebi, the Chairperson of D13 also one of the beneficiaries of the boda bodas assured President Museveni that his donation will not go to waste because they are going to use the motorcycles to fight poverty and uplift their lives.

“We are hardworking youths. We are going to use these boda bodas to fulfill President Museveni’s desire of creating wealth,” he promised.

Mr. Yusuf Doka, also a beneficiary, stated, “We are so happy for this wonderful donation from the President. And for this gesture, as the youth in Bombo, we also promise to support Mzee pakalast.”

At the same event, as a sign of appreciation, the beneficiaries gifted President Museveni with a mat. It was handed over to Ms. Barekye to deliver it to the President.