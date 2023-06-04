The joint security forces have recovered seventy five (75) heads of cattle from armed Karamojongo cattle rustlers that had been stolen in Katakwi District.

A forceful recovery was conducted after a brief fire exchange with criminal elements in Aleuleu village, Ongogoja Sub county in Katakwi District which led to recovery of 61 cows.

The joint security forces maintained the same hot pursuit against the rustlers and recovered an additional fourteen (14) heads of cattle at Nyakwae hill in Abim district making it a successful breakthrough with a total recovery of 75 cows.

The recovered animals belong to the residents of ongogoja Sub county in Katakwi District.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC ) for Katakwi, Maj Geoffrey Katamba emphasized that the forces and District Security Committee remain committed to the right course as he presided over the handover of all the recovered animals at Aleuleu army detach manned by Yankee Battalion in Katakwi District under UPDF’s 403 Brigade area of responsibility.

“We maintained the right focus towards recovery. Aleuleu parish being borderline with Karamoja Sub region stands for our recruitment plan for good youthful vigilantes who will work and reinforce the UPDF in the meantime in order to strengthen security.” Maj Katamba asserted.

The recovered animals have been handed over to rightful owners of ongogoja sub county supervised and witnessed by district leadership including the chairperson Local Council 5, Hon Omolo Geoffrey.

Mr. Apunyo Charles ,one of the rightful owners from ongogoja Sub county, said that they were grateful for the timely intervention made by security forces to recover animals that had earlier been stolen.

Maj Isaac Oware, the Public Information Officer, 3rd Division thanked the people of ongogoja sub county and Katakwi District leaders for their pro-active involvement.

“We commend our joint security forces for maintaining the pursuit and operation tempo that led to this particular achievement,” Maj. Oware said.

“Similar disarmament operations will continue to curtail armed cattle rustlers incursion into Teso and other neighboring subregions in order for security and peace to prevail.”