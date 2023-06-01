At least two pilgrims have been knocked dead along Kampala-Masaka Highway.

The tragic incident happened in the early hours of Thursday 1st June, 2023 as the two pilgrims headed to Namugongo for Martyrs Day Celebrations slated for 3rd June.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident took place at St. Lawrence Nakati along the Kampala- Masaka highway, involving a UAL 881Z Isuzu bus belonging to Perfect Company and two pedestrians who were identified as Nabakooza Oliva and Nambi Specioza, both from Makondo Parish in Masaka Diocese.

“According to preliminary reports, the incident transpired at approximately 3:00 AM. It is alleged that the driver of the UAL 881Z Isuzu bus, while traveling from the Nsangi direction on a slope, lost control of the vehicle, veering from his lane and tragically colliding with the two pilgrims who were on their way to participate in the forthcoming Martyrs Day celebrations scheduled for 3rd June 2023 in Namugongo,”Owoyesigyire said in a statement today.

“Upon receiving the distress call, the Kyengera Police Station swiftly responded to the scene of the accident, accompanied by officers from the Nsangi Police Station and the Traffic Team from Kyengera. The necessary protocols were immediately set in motion . The bodies of the deceased were respectfully taken to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem Examinations,”he added.

At present, the UAL 881Z Isuzu bus remains at the scene, awaiting assistance from a professional breakdown service to facilitate its removal , and inquiries are underway to ascertain the full details and circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Owoyesigyire added that the loss of Nabakooza Oliva and Nambi Specioza is a heartbreaking blow, particularly as they were on their way to join thousands of fellow faithful in commemorating the Martyrs Day celebrations, a significant event in the calendar of Uganda.

“Their untimely demise is a profound loss not only for their families and loved ones but also for the wider community,” he said.

“In light of this tragedy, we urge all road users to exercise extreme caution and adhere to traffic rules and regulations to prevent such devastating incidents in the future. We also appeal to the public to support and offer solace to the affected families during this incredibly challenging time.”

Efforts are also underway to have the driver who is on the run uprehended, according to Mr. Owoyesigyire.