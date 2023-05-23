The Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) yesterday launched its Integrated Mission Planning Course (IMPC) 01/23 at the United Nations Regional Service Centre, in Entebbe.

The Integrated Mission Planning Course prepares participants to take an effective role in an integrated Joint Planning Group (JPP) or Integrated Mission Planning Team (IMPT).

They also take positions in the Integrated Mission headquarter during the planning stage for all Peace Support Operations (PSO).

The course is integrated in nature; and comprises the Military, Police, and Civilian components. This reflects the core value of multi-dimensionality and jointness to create and enhance synergies.

The main course elements include:

EASF mission planning processes for integrated mission headquarters.

Tools and products for integrated operational analysis

Operational planning exercise to enhance their knowledge and understanding of mission planning.

Speaking at the launch of the 14 days training, the Chief Guest and Chief of Staff – Air Force (COS – AF) Brig Gen David Gonyi who represented the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi welcomed participants to the ‘Pearl of Africa’ and wished them fruitful deliberations. “I hope you have and find time to explore Uganda,” Brig Gen Gonyi said.

He noted that the course aims at enhancing participants with knowledge and understanding of the mandate, vision and mission of the EASF. “As you are aware, our strategic leaders recognized the need for a common African defence and security mechanism at the formation of the African Union (AU) in 2002. However, we cannot fulfil our mandate of enhancing peace and security without effective planning entity for our region,” he noted.

He called upon participants to be prepared when conducting mission planning and integration in a multi-national and multi-disciplined environment, adding that this will enable them fully participate as excellent staff officers in future EASF deployments.

The COS – AF, further implored participants to focus more on formulating strategies that neutralize specific hybrid/irregular conflicts like terrorism, ethnicity, religion, election violence, clash of cultures as well as disaster management (like Covid-19, floods and Marburg disease), among others. “There is no doubt that the commitment given to this learning process is a clear testimony that capacity building and enhancement have a place they deserve in Africa in general and the region in particular. I, therefore, urge you to remain committed and focused to the main purpose of the course and do what is required of you in support of your facilitators,” Brig Gen Gonyi cautioned participants.

He extended his gratitude to the Heads of State and Chiefs of Defence Forces for their commitment and regional mechanisms, continued guidance and vision in the preservation of peace and security. “This course couldn’t have taken place without collaborative efforts between EASF secretariate, the African Peace and Security Architecture and the Host nation (Uganda),” he concluded.

Col Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, from the Somali National Army, who spoke on behalf of the Chief of staff EASF, remarked that for this mission to be successfully accomplished, member states must be adequately prepared.

He urged participants to make the course vibrant, engaging and informative. “Learn from each other as much as you learn from the facilitators, gain from each other’s wide experiences and knowledge. It is my sincere hope that you will benefit fully from this training and that the objectives of the course shall be achieved,” Col Mohamed highlighted.

He appreciated EASF members for honouring the invitation to send facilitators and participants to the course and the African Union APSA 1V for sponsoring the course which has been an enabler for EASF as it seeks to fulfil its mandate.

Col Mohamed concluded by expressing his gratitude to the Government of Uganda for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to the team so far.

All EASF Member States; that is: Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan, and hosts Uganda, attended the launch.