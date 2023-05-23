The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org), the voice of Africa’s energy sector, has announced that Elison Karuhanga, Partner at Kampala Associated Advocates, will speak at the Invest in African Energy Forum next month.

The event is set to take place at the Westin Paris Vendome in France on the 1st of June, where Karuhanga will have the opportunity to showcase Uganda’s oil and gas sector and share insights on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), making a strong case for investments into its development.

With a strong focus on litigation and energy law, Karuhanga’s impressive career spans various sectors. Working in the Litigation and Energy Law Department, he has successfully represented numerous local and international clients across diverse industries, including oil and gas, telecommunications, construction, banking, as well as public bodies and government agencies. His wide-ranging experience has contributed significantly to shaping Uganda’s energy sector and legal landscape.

Karuhanga ‘s specialized expertise as an Oil and Gas lawyer, coupled with his LLM (Oil and Gas Law) from the University of Aberdeen, has equipped him with a profound understanding of the intricacies of the energy industry. His active involvement in the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators has further expanded his knowledge and network within the sector. Moreover, his membership in GOXI, a program within the World Bank Institute’s Governance for Extractive Industries Program, highlights his commitment to strengthening governance in Uganda’s extractive industries. Additionally, Elison’s membership in the Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum showcases his dedication to fostering cooperation and development within the sector, demonstrating his comprehensive understanding of the legal and regulatory frameworks essential for the sustainable growth of Uganda’s energy sector.

Additionally, Karuhanga’s expertise and extensive knowledge in energy law, particularly in the oil and gas sector, establish a strong link to the EACOP project. His involvement in comparative research has contributed to the analysis of the legal regime governing oil and gas law in Uganda. This expertise positions Karuhanga as a valuable contributor to discussions surrounding the legal framework and regulatory aspects of the EACOP pipeline.

The EACOP pipeline, spanning 1,443 km, will play a crucial role in connecting Uganda’s oil fields in Lake Albert to the Tanzanian port of Tanga, unlocking immense potential for increased export earnings and the creation of new economic possibilities. In an article written by Karuhanga, he states, “The EACOP project represents a significant opportunity for Uganda and Tanzania to address the challenge of climate change. The governments will be able to use the revenue from taxes and royalties to support the development of renewable energy sources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote energy efficiency. This will help to ensure that the countries’ energy sectors are more sustainable and that the benefits of the EACOP project are shared with future generations.” By prioritizing sustainable practices and investing in renewable energy, Uganda and Tanzania can pave the way for a greener and more resilient energy future while maximizing the socio-economic benefits derived from the EACOP project.

Regarding local content practices, Karuhanga has emphasized its importance in the EACOP project. By collaborating with local communities, the project can address social and environmental challenges and support sustainable development and economic growth. More work is needed to promote fair contracts for indigenous companies and encourage active participation from businesses, including small enterprises, to ensure a level playing field and equitable distribution of benefits. Karuhanga’s perspective highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance local participation and foster inclusive growth in the EACOP project.

“Having Elison Karuhanga speak at the Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris is crucial for Uganda’s energy sector and the EACOP pipeline. His expertise in oil and gas law, along with his involvement in precedent-setting cases, brings valuable insights to the table. His presence at the upcoming Invest in African Energy Forum in Paris signifies the AEC’s commitment to partnerships and the success of transformative projects like the EACOP in Africa’s energy landscape,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.