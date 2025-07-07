“Leadership is not about titles, positions, or flowcharts, it is about one life influencing another.”

These profound words by John C. Maxwell perfectly encapsulate the essence of Flt Capt. George Mike Mukula’s remarkable tenure as Vice Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Eastern region.

With a career spanning decade, Mukula has etched his name in the annals of Ugandan history as a paragon of visionary leadership.

A Visionary Leader’s Journey.

Born on 27th August, 1958, in Soroti, Teso sub-region, Mukula’s meteoric rise to prominence is a testament to his unwavering dedication and unrelenting passion for public service.

From his early days as a pilot to his current role as a seasoned politician and entrepreneur, Capt. Mukula has consistently demonstrated an uncanny ability to inspire and mobilize the masses.

As the Bible (Ecclesiastes 7:1) aptly puts it, “A good name is better than fine perfume, and the day of death is better than the day of birth” ,Capt. Mukula’s good name precedes him, built on a foundation of integrity, hard work, and service to others.

Transformative Leadership.

As NRM Vice Chairman for Eastern Uganda, Mukula has been the driving force behind the party’s successes in the region.

His leadership style, characterized by empathy, humility, and a deep understanding of the local context, has earned him the respect and admiration of the people.

Mukula personifies these qualities, consistently demonstrating a keen sense of vision and strategic acumen.

A Shining Example of Peace and Stability.

Mukula’s contributions to peace and stability in the region are multifaceted. He, together with the security organs of the state successfully moved a motion to disarm the Karamoja region, bringing an end to the cattle raids and violence that had plagued the region for years.

His leadership in forming the Arrow militia in Teso region and Amuka in Lango against Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA)rebel chief Joseph Kony in 2003 is a testament to his unwavering commitment to protecting the people.

As the Bible says, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9), Mukula’s efforts have indeed brought peace and stability to the region, earning him a reputation as a champion of peace.

The Voice of NRM.

Mukula’s eloquence and oratory skills have made him synonymous with the principles, philosophy, and pillars of NRM.

As an ardent apologist of the party, he fearlessly and boldly propagates, defends, and promotes its ideals, pegging all the success stories and achievements to his boss, Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the party National Chairman and President of the Republic of Uganda.

His ability to articulate the party’s vision and mission has inspired a generation of leaders and cemented his position as a leading figure in Ugandan politics.

A Stable Foundation: Family and Faith.

Capt. Mike Mukula’s strong family values and commitment to his faith are a testament to his character.

Happily married to one wife, with a stable family, he understands the importance of the family unit in shaping future leaders.

As St Paul counseled Timothy, “If anyone does not know how to manage his own family, how can he take care of God’s church?” (1 Timothy 3:5). Mukula’s ability to balance his family life and public service is a reflection of his strong leadership skills.

A Legacy of Development and Prosperity.

Mukula’s business ventures, including Voice of Teso (VOTE FM) in Soroti City, have created jobs, stimulated economic growth, and given voice to the people of Teso.

His entrepreneurial spirit and ability to harness resources for development have made him a shining example of what it means to be a true leader.

With 28 companies under his belt and employing 3,000 people, Mukula’s business acumen is undeniable. As the Bible says, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed” (Proverbs 11:25).

Mukula’s generosity and commitment to refreshing others have indeed brought prosperity to the region.

A True Servant-Leader.

Despite his many accomplishments, Mukula remains humble and committed to serving the people. He has consistently rejected President Museveni’s offers for a ministerial position, opting instead to continue serving the people through his role in the NRM.

Mukula’s selflessness and commitment to serving others are exemplified in his willingness to put the needs of others before his own.

As Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu fittingly put it, “A leader is best when people barely know he exists, when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will all say: we did it ourselves.” Mukula’s humility and dedication to serving others have earned him a reputation as a true servant-leader.

A Leader for the People.

Mukula’s retention as Vice Chairman of NRM Eastern region would be a testament to his effectiveness and the trust the people have in him.

His leadership has been a game-changer, and his continued tenure would ensure stability, progress, and prosperity for the people of Eastern Uganda. As the people have spoken, the message is clear: Mukula is the leader they want, and he deserves another term.

In the words of a one-time UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill, “The era of procrastination, of half-measures, of soothing and baffling expedients, of delays, is coming to its close.

In its place we are entering a period of consequences.” With Flt Capt George Mike Mukula at the helm, the people of Eastern Uganda can rest assured that their future is in good hands.

As the popular Latin maxim goes, “Vox Populi,Vox Dei” the voice of the people is the voice of God, it is clear that the majority of NRM supporters and indeed Ugandans across the country have already given their verdict and are only waiting to officially cast their votes.