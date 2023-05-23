The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola has halted the operating licenses for 39 Private Security Companies.

According to Uganda Police Deputy spokesperson, Polly Namaye, these companies failed to fulfill some or all of the necessary conditions for license renewal last year (2022) as per Regulation 14(d) of the Police (Control of Private Security Organisations) Regulations 2013.

“Some of the conditions include; An NSSF certificate of clearance, evidence of payment of gun licensing fees/ gun rental fees and evidence of annual inspection of the company,” Namaye said.

“A detailed list of these companies can be found at all Police Stations and Regional Police headquarters. All regional Police Commanders have been instructed to ensure that these companies halt their operations and ensure compliance to the suspension. A team of officers from Private Security and Firearms department have been instructed to conduct withdraw/ recovery of firearms from the respective Private Security Companies,” she added.

Namaye further noted that Uganda Police Force continues to receive requests for license reinstatement from private security companies whose licenses were previously suspended. She explained that this will depend on whether the necessary conditions for renewal of the license have been fulfilled.

“The Directorate of Operations has developed Standard Operating Procedures for all Private security Companies. Each PSO has been supplied a copy of the SOPs for compliance. Important to note is that each Private Security Guard shall receive mandatory training based on a standard training curriculum. Deployment of security guards shall depend on their successful accomplishment of this mandatory training.”